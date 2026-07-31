Will Rain Delay Rocket Classic Golf This Weekend? What’s the Latest Forecast?

Rain could disrupt the Rocket Classic this weekend, with the latest forecast raising questions about whether weather will interfere with Rounds 3 and 4.

The timing of the predicted rain could prove critical, with certain periods presenting a greater threat to play than others.

PGA Tour meteorologist Stewart Williams forecasts one to three inches of rain for Sunday at Detroit Golf Club, an amount that almost certainly would result in play being stopped for some period of time. Saturday looks more playable. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms carry a 50% rain probability, with only 0.20 to 0.30 inches expected and highs near 78 degrees under east-northeast winds of 5-10 mph, according to the forecast Williams prepared Friday morning.

On Sunday, precipitation probability jumps to 80%, projected rainfall totals climb as high as three inches, and northeast winds of 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph. A low-pressure system tracking east across Indiana and Ohio drags deeper moisture over southern Michigan, with embedded thunderstorms and heavy rainfall bands moving through before the system finally clears east of Detroit late in the day.

The National Weather Service office in Detroit tracks the same system, with weekend highs sliding from the upper 70s Saturday into the mid 70s Sunday.

Rocket Classic Weather Delay Risk at Detroit Golf Club

Lightning strikes stop play in PGA Tour events immediately, under tour rules. Standing water on greens also causes a halt in play. Standard procedure is to wait out the storm cell and resume play the same day. Detroit’s 8:51 p.m. sunset on Saturday and 8:50 p.m. Sunday leave plenty of time to get those rounds in.

Only a full-day disruption forces the final round to Monday, but the current forecast does not make that seem necessary. Rules officials can also invoke preferred lies once fairways go soft, letting players lift, clean and place.

Local meteorologists see less trouble than the PGA Tour’s official forecast. Periods of rain and nonsevere storms continue through part of Saturday, but Sunday brings only a slight shower chance and mainly dry conditions for the final round, WDIV-TV meteorologist Ashlee Baracy wrote Thursday.

ROCKET CLASSIC — ROUND 2 LEADERBOARD Detroit Golf Club • Detroit, MI • Round 2 In Progress • Cut Line: -3 POS PLAYER CTY TOT R1 R2 ODDS T1 Cameron Young USA -10 69 61 +350 T1 Patrick Cantlay USA -10 64 66 +650 3 Matt Wallace ENG -9 67 64 +2200 T4 Michael Brennan USA -8 65 67 +3000 T4 Michael Kim USA -8 65 * +1800 T4 Rickie Fowler USA -8 63 * +700 T4 Ryan Gerard USA -8 63 * +650 T8 Justin Lower USA -7 68 65 +17500 T8 Michael Thorbjornsen USA -7 69 64 +4000 T8 Jacob Bridgeman USA -7 68 65 +5000 T8 Luke Clanton USA -7 66 67 +15000 T12 David Lipsky USA -6 67 67 +50000 T12 Russell Henley USA -6 67 67 +6000 T12 Corey Conners CAN -6 67 67 +10000 T12 J.J. Spaun USA -6 67 67 — T12 Jordan Spieth USA -6 68 66 +10000 T12 Marco Penge ENG -6 70 64 +10000 T12 Kristoffer Ventura NOR -6 68 66 +25000 T12 Emiliano Grillo ARG -6 66 * +4000 T12 Mark Hubbard USA -6 66 * +8000 T12 Peter Malnati USA -6 61 * +15000 T12 Doug Ghim USA -6 65 * +3000 T12 Adrien Saddier FRA -6 67 * +35000 T12 Patrick Fishburn USA -6 64 TT +4000 T25 Hideki Matsuyama JPN -5 67 68 +10000 T25 Nicolai Højgaard DEN -5 66 69 +12500 T25 Xander Schauffele USA -5 66 * +1500 T25 Keegan Bradley USA -5 65 * +4500 T25 Stephan Jaeger GER -5 65 * +6000 ▼ PROJECTED CUT LINE: -3 ▼ T50 Jordan Spieth* USA -3 68 66* +10000 T50 Akshay Bhatia USA -3 68 * +7000 T82 Chris Gotterup USA -1 68 * +8000 T82 Si Woo Kim KOR -1 69 * +12500 T105 Wyndham Clark USA +1 71 * +100000 T105 Tony Finau USA +1 68 * +100000 T116 Denny McCarthy USA +2 69 73 — T124 Matthieu Pavon FRA +3 66 74 — WD Patrick Rodgers USA WD 77 WD — * = round still in progress. TT = tee time not yet started. (a) = amateur. T25+ condensed to notable names. Source: PGA Tour.

Which Players Gain From Detroit Golf Club Conditions?

Cameron Young matched the tournament record Friday with a bogey-free 9-under 61 that pulled him into a share of the lead at 10-under. It was the second-lowest round of a 404-round PGA Tour career, trailing only his 59 at the 2024 Travelers Championship, according to PGA Tour Communications.

Peter Malnati opened the week with a 61 of his own and missed birdie putts on his final five holes, according to Yahoo Sports. Softened greens hold aggressive iron shots, which rewards the field’s high-spin approach players and turns the weekend into a putting contest.

Rickie Fowler opened two off the first-round lead after an eagle and two birdie runs. Fowler’s most recent PGA Tour victory came on this course in 2023, and receptive turf suits a player whose scoring depends more on wedge control than raw distance.

The disadvantage falls on Sunday afternoon groups that face the heavier bands and the stronger gusts, while morning starters get the cleaner window on both days. Anyone leading after 54 holes will be teeing off late.

Rain also erases the run-out firm fairways provide, costing the field’s longest hitters part of their edge.