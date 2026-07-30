2026 Rocket Classic Thursday Tee Times: Pairings, TV Schedule

The opening round of the 2026 Rocket Classic is set to begin Thursday morning at Detroit Golf Club, with a loaded field taking on the course in one of the PGA Tour’s most anticipated summer events.

Players will tee off from both the first and 10th tees beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET, with several marquee groups highlighting the day’s schedule.

Fans attending the tournament will have no shortage of compelling storylines. Major champions, Ryder Cup stars, rising young talents, and fan favorites are spread throughout the tee sheet, creating intriguing pairings from the first tee shot of the morning until the final group heads out just after 2:20 p.m.

Featured Morning Groups to Watch

One of the biggest attractions of the morning wave begins at 7:33 a.m. off the 10th tee, where reigning U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is paired with Wyndham Clark and rising amateur standout Jackson Koivun.

Just 11 minutes later, another marquee threesome takes center stage. Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, and Chris Gotterup will tee off at 7:44 a.m. from No. 10. Schauffele enters the week as one of the tournament favorites, while Fowler remains one of the most popular players on Tour after helping headline Tuesday’s Par 3 in the D exhibition in downtown Detroit.

Here’s a closer look at the marquee and featured groups expected to draw some of the largest galleries during Thursday’s first round:

Marquee groups

Featured groups

Thursday Tee Times and Pairings

Here’s a look at the official Thursday tee times for the 2026 Rocket Classic, per Golf.com:

Tee No. 1

7:00 a.m. – Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Eric Cole

7:11 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Mark Hubbard

7:22 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Austin Smotherman, Danny Walker

7:33 a.m. – Ricky Castillo, Chris Kirk, Tony Finau

7:44 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Davis Riley, Lucas Glover

7:55 a.m. – William Mouw, Kevin Yu, Matt Kuchar

8:06 a.m. – Stefano Mazzoli, Ryan Gerard, Stephan Jaeger

8:17 a.m. – Harry Hall, Davis Thompson, Kevin Streelman

8:28 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Mackenzie Hughes, Sam Stevens

8:39 a.m. – Gordon Sargent, Kensei Hirata, Christo Lamprecht

8:50 a.m. – Neal Shipley, Pontus Nyholm, Daniel Azallion

9:01 a.m. – Jesper Svensson, Davis Chatfield, Keenan Huskey

12:10 p.m. – David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12:21 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Rico Hoey

12:32 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Ryo Hisatsune, Thorbjørn Olesen

12:43 p.m. – Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka

12:54 p.m. – Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin

1:05 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

1:16 p.m. – Michael Brennan, Taylor Pendrith, Billy Horschel

1:27 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Max Greyserman, Dylan Wu

1:38 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid

1:49 p.m. – Kristoffer Ventura, Zecheng Dou, A.J. Ewart

2:00 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Trace Crowe, Zach Bauchou

2:11 p.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Marcelo Rozo, Justin Quiban

Tee No. 10

7:00 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Joel Dahmen, Max McGreevy

7:11 a.m. – Seamus Power, Michael Kim, Zac Blair

7:22 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Chandler Phillips, Takumi Kanaya

7:33 a.m. – Jackson Koivun, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley

7:44 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler

7:55 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Aldrich Potgieter, Si Woo Kim

8:06 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk, Nick Taylor

8:17 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Karl Vilips, Aaron Wise

8:28 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Vince Whaley, Pierceson Coody

8:39 a.m. – Haotong Li, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ryan Celano

8:50 a.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Keita Nakajima, Joe Hooks

9:01 a.m. – Johnny Keefer, Ben James, Ryan Ruffels

12:10 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Denny McCarthy, Kevin Roy

12:21 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:32 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Andrew Putnam, Jordan Smith

12:43 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Matt McCarty, Sungjae Im

12:54 p.m. – Steven Fisk, Joe Highsmith, Corey Conners

1:05 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Harris English, Webb Simpson

1:16 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Cam Davis, Nicolai Højgaard

1:27 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Mac Meissner, Hank Lebioda

1:38 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Ben Kohles, Rasmus Højgaard

1:49 p.m. – Marco Penge, Luke Clanton, Brad Dalke

2:00 p.m. – Jackson Suber, Hayden Springer, Chandler Blanchet

2:11 p.m. – John Parry, Adrien Saddier, William Jennings (a)

2:22 p.m. – John VanDerLaan, Jeffrey Kang, Patrick Wilkes-Krier

How to Watch the Rocket Classic

Fans can watch or listen to the opening two rounds of the 2026 Rocket Classic through the following broadcast and streaming options:

2026 Rocket Classic Broadcast Schedule (ET)