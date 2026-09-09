Rory McIlroy Predicts LIV Golf Exodus After Bankruptcy Filing

Rory McIlroy is defending his Irish Open title this week at Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg, with the tournament bringing together a strong field that includes Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton. The 2026 edition is being played at Doonbeg for the first time.

McIlroy enters the tournament looking to become a three-time Irish Open champion after his dramatic victory at the K Club last year. His return to Ireland has also placed him at the center of a major development in professional golf following LIV Golf’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The league is now seeking to restructure with support from BC Partners and move toward a new version of the circuit.

With McIlroy back in Ireland for another title challenge, attention quickly turned to the wider changes unfolding across professional golf.

Rory McIlroy Predicts LIV Golf Player Exodus After Bankruptcy

Sam Frost of The Mirror US reported that McIlroy said he expects some LIV Golf players to leave after the bankruptcy filing.

He also questioned whether the planned LIV 2.0 will offer the same financial appeal as the original version.

“I’m not in their shoes, but LIV at the start looked a lot more attractive than what LIV 2.0 might be from a financial standpoint,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy believes the situation could create opportunities for other tours, particularly the DP World Tour.

“I’m not trying to predict the future, but I would predict that you’ll see some guys leave,” he said. “I think that means other tours have decisions to make.”

He added that the return of LIV players could strengthen tournaments across the European circuit.

“Obviously there’s a lot of players on LIV that can strengthen golf tournaments and make them more competitive. So I would see that as a good thing for the DP World Tour,” McIlroy said.

LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey on Tuesday as part of a court-supervised restructuring.

The league has said the process is designed to keep the business operating while it pursues a new ownership and financial structure.

The filing listed several major golfers among LIV’s unsecured creditors.

Jon Rahm is owed about $7.5 million, while Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are also owed millions.

McIlroy stopped short of predicting which players will leave. His comments instead focused on the potential impact of LIV’s restructuring on the wider golf landscape.

The Northern Irishman also believes the DP World Tour is well-positioned because of its relationship with the PGA Tour.

“I think the health of the DP World Tour is in a really good spot,” McIlroy said.

He added that a stronger alliance with the PGA Tour could bring more top players into international events.

McIlroy’s attention is not limited to the changing professional golf landscape, however; another major issue surrounds the tournament in front of him this week.

Rory McIlroy Weighs Impact of Donald Trump’s Irish Open Visit

McIlroy also addressed the expected presence of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Irish Open.

Trump owns the Doonbeg resort and is expected to attend the tournament during his visit to Ireland.

McIlroy acknowledged that the visit will create additional logistical and security challenges around the event.

“It’s going to be different with him being here, but we’re here to play a golf tournament, and it’s a good golf course so we’ll keep our heads down and play,” McIlroy said.

He also expects crowd restrictions when Trump is present.

“I think the weekend when he’s here, crowds will be limited; obviously there’s a lot that goes on,” McIlroy said.

For McIlroy, however, the focus remains on defending his Irish Open title.

He has the opportunity to join Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, and Colin Montgomerie as a three-time winner of the event.