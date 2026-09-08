Rory McIlroy Addresses Donald Trump’s Irish Open Attendance

The 2026 Irish Open is set to take place at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, County Clare, with a strong field assembled for the DP World Tour event. Rory McIlroy returns as defending champion after winning last year’s tournament at the K Club.

McIlroy is among several major names competing this week, with two-time Irish Open winner Jon Rahm, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton also in the field. The tournament will be staged at Doonbeg for the first time, bringing the event to a venue that has attracted significant attention ahead of the opening round.

The tournament also coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump’s expected visit to Ireland. Trump owns the Doonbeg resort and is expected to attend the Irish Open during his two-day visit, adding to the security and logistical considerations of an already high-profile week.

With the tournament drawing unusual attention beyond the golf itself, McIlroy has now addressed what players can expect during the president’s visit.

Rory McIlroy Addresses Trump’s Irish Open Attendance

Rory McIlroy acknowledged that Donald Trump’s expected presence at the Irish Open will create logistical challenges but said the players will remain focused on the tournament.

Speaking to “BBC Sport NI”’s Stephen Watson, McIlroy said the event would feel different with Trump at the venue. However, he stressed that the players’ priority would remain the competition.

“It’s going to be different with him being here but we’re here to play a golf tournament and it’s a good golf course so we’ll keep our heads down and play,” McIlroy said.

The defending champion also pointed to the impact on spectators, saying crowds will be limited during the weekend when Trump is expected to be present.

“I think the weekend, especially when he’s here, crowds will be limited,” McIlroy said. “Obviously, there’s a lot that goes on. So, logistically, it provides some challenges, absolutely.”

Despite those difficulties, McIlroy said he saw no reason to object to Trump attending the tournament.

“But at the same time, if he wants to come and watch the Irish Open, who are we to say no?” he added.

Trump is expected to arrive in Ireland on Saturday as part of his two-day visit and could attend the Irish Open at the Doonbeg resort. The tournament begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

McIlroy has previously played golf with Trump and also described him as a strong supporter of the sport.

Beyond McIlroy’s comments, the president’s presence is expected to create a major operational challenge around the tournament venue.

Star-Studded Field Adds to Irish Open Spotlight

The Irish Open has attracted a strong field for its first staging at Trump International Doonbeg. Defending champion Rory McIlroy leads the lineup, with the four-time major winner seeking a third Irish Open title.

Jon Rahm is another major attraction. The two-time major champion and two-time Irish Open winner returns to the event after last playing it in 2019. Rahm won the tournament at Portstewart in 2017 and Lahinch in 2019.

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka is also competing and will play alongside McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre in the opening two rounds. Shane Lowry, the 2009 Irish Open champion, has been grouped with Rahm and Patrick Reed.

The field also includes Tyrrell Hatton, Sepp Straka, Joaquin Niemann, Pádraig Harrington, Rasmus Hojgaard and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. Harrington is making his 31st consecutive Irish Open appearance.

With so many established names competing, the tournament already carries plenty of attention. McIlroy, meanwhile, will have to balance the focus surrounding the event with his attempt to defend the title he won at the K Club last year.