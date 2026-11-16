Rory McIlroy Announces Career News Ahead of 2027 PGA Tour Season

Rory McIlroy matched a DP World Tour record Sunday by winning his eighth Race to Dubai title.

He finished second at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to clinch the season-long race, earning a $2 million bonus. It is his fifth straight title.

McIlroy has one more official tournament left before the 2027 PGA Tour season. His next stop is the Australian Open in Melbourne.

“I’d love to win the Australian Open in a couple of weeks’ time,” he said. “That’s really the next goal; get that next win.”

McIlroy also said he could change his 2027 schedule.

Rory McIlroy Announces Career News

McIlroy has trimmed his schedule in recent years. In September 2024, he announced plans to play about 18 to 20 events a year. The change came after the divorce saga.

He filed for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll, in May 2024. But dismissed the case less than a month later and the couple reconciled.

He has since made his family the priority, building his schedule around them. Starting in 2025, he included international starts, giving him a chance to travel the world. Stoll and their daughter, Poppy, joined him on trips last year.

That approach could shift in 2027. McIlroy said the Race to Dubai field will be tougher next year with the inclusion of players such as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

“I’ll be sort of bouncing around a little bit on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. So I think the Race to Dubai next year is going to be incredibly competitive,” McIlroy said.

He said he may add events late next year if the race tightens.

“If I have to maybe beef up my schedule at the end of next year to try to compete with them, if I’m in with a close enough chance of doing it, I’ll do that,” McIlroy said.

The comments show McIlroy is open to playing more than he has in recent years. He is chasing an outright record ninth Race to Dubai title in 2027.

With his family life happy, he is gaining that competitive fire back.

The PGA Tour opens its 2027 season Jan. 21 with The American Express. McIlroy has committed to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic the same week.

He opened 2026 with back-to-back events in Dubai before moving to the PGA Tour and is expected to do the same in 2027.

Rory McIlroy Shares Update on Father Gerry

McIlroy became emotional after Sunday’s round while discussing his father, Gerry.

Gerry underwent a double lung transplant in September at a hospital in Cleveland and has been in the hospital for about two months.

Before McIlroy left for the Middle East, Gerry told him to go win the Race to Dubai. McIlroy dedicated the title to him.

“This one’s for him,” McIlroy said.