Rory McIlroy Announces Professional News During U.S. Open Hunt

Rory McIlroy will once again be taking some time off.

McIlroy had a layoff after the PGA Championship as he played at the Memorial and then not again until this weekend at the U.S. Open. Yet, with next week being The Travelers Championship, which is a signature event, McIlroy is not in the field.

According to Underdog Golf, McIlroy will be missing his third signature event he’s skipped. With that, he currently does not have enough rounds played to qualify for the PGA Tour’s stat system this season. Out of the eight signature events this season, he will have only played five as he tries to limit his schedule.

McIlroy has placed greater emphasis on the majors and preparing for them, rather than playing a traditional PGA Tour schedule. The news of McIlroy skipping yet another event comes during the U.S. Open as he’s searching for his second major championship this season.

McIlroy finished his first two rounds at even par and is tied for 10th. However, he’s seven shots back of Wyndham Clark, who’s four up on second and looks to be running away from the field.

McIlroy Hinted at Part-Time Schedule

Ahead of his return at the Memorial Tournament, McIlroy confirmed he’s more of a part-time player at this point.

McIlroy said he wanted to limit his schedule and focus on his family, and he knows that will likely mean he won’t be able to win the Tour Championship.

“I think with the track one events being expanded to 120 players, I mean, I think I back myself to finish in that top-100 whatever it is, if I play a limited schedule. I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve been on Tour for more than half of my life at this point,” McIlroy said to the media back on June 4.

“I’ll pick and choose my spots as I have been doing the last 18 months to two years. Does it mean it makes it harder for me to win the FedEx Cup or whatever the season-long title race is going to be called? Absolutely. But, I’m okay with that. Because it brings balance to my life and lets me enjoy things outside of the game.”

So, the focus for McIlroy is on the majors, as he looks to claim his seventh major championship this weekend at the U.S. Open.

McIlroy Living in Europe

Along with playing less, McIlroy announced he and his family decided to move back to London for the summer.

McIroy wanted to spend more time in Europe, closer to family and friends, so playing less allows him to live in London. But, despite playing on the PGA Tour less, McIlroy said he’s going to play a couple of DP World Tour events.

“I like that I give myself flexibility. I like that we have the option of flexibility on this Tour,” McIlroy said. “We don’t have to enter events until Friday at 5 p.m. before. In the middle of the week before, if you feel like you want to get some competitive reps under your belt, you can enter.

“So, it is nice to have the flexibility. At the same time, I play from January through December with some of the commitments I have with the DP World Tour. Over the course of that 12-month period, I would like to get it around 18-20 events. It seems to be a nice number for me.”

McIlroy last won the U.S. Open in 2011.