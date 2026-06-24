Rory McIlroy Changes Tune After PGA Tour Announces Sweeping Changes

Rory McIlroy appears to have softened his stance on the PGA Tour’s upcoming overhaul.

After previously questioning whether the tour needed significant changes, the four-time major champion praised the PGA Tour’s newly announced 2028 structure, calling it a positive step for the future of professional golf.

The announcement came after PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp unveiled plans for a new two-tier system that will divide the tour into a Championship Series and a Challenger Series beginning in 2028.

Rory McIlroy Praises PGA Tour’s New Direction

A statement from Rory McIlroy: Today’s announcement is a positive step for professional golf. As more details emerge, it is encouraging to see the PGA Tour reaffirming the importance of meritocracy and creating a structure that will serve both players and fans well into the… https://t.co/JQfF7z0C3j — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 23, 2026

Under the new structure, the Championship Series will feature the sport’s top players competing in premier events with purses of at least $20 million. The Challenger Series will provide a pathway for players to earn promotion into the top tier.

The full schedule is expected to be announced in 2027.

Additional changes include a revamped playoff structure featuring match play, while East Lake’s long-standing role as the regular home of the Tour Championship is expected to change.

Following the announcement, McIlroy released a statement via The Golf Channel expressing his support for the new direction.

“Today’s announcement is a positive step for professional golf,” McIlroy said.

“As more details emerge, it is encouraging to see the PGA Tour reaffirming the importance of meritocracy and creating a structure that will serve both players and fans well into the future.”

McIlroy also praised the continued partnership between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

“I’ve always been proud to compete around the world, and the collaboration between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour is one founded in the betterment of the game globally,” he said.

“The commitment to elevate some of these historic international tournaments and national opens is incredibly important for the game and something I’m very supportive of.”

The Back-to-Back Masters Winner Previously Questioned the Need for Change

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McIlroy’s latest comments stand in contrast to the remarks he made ahead of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

At the time, he suggested the PGA Tour’s previous structure may have worked better than some people realized.

“Yeah, it’s funny. Like I think, as they’ve done all this work, you start to realize that the way the tour was before LIV came along was actually pretty good,” McIlroy said.

“It was a pretty good structure, and everything sort of worked pretty well.”

He also questioned whether the proposed two-tier model would be sustainable over the long term.

One of McIlroy’s biggest concerns involved the potential impact on historic tournaments that could end up outside the top tier.

“I just think there’s going to be certain events that might lose their stature if a sponsor doesn’t pony up $30 million,” he said.

McIlroy specifically pointed to the Canadian Open as an event he believes deserves a prominent place on the schedule.

“I guess, just recency bias, an event like last week, the Canadian Open, potentially going to one of these Track 2s,” he said.

“Track 2 is a glorified Korn Ferry event. That’s what track 2 is going to be. So I don’t think the Canadian Open should be one of those.”

PGA Tour Changes Could Create New Questions for Rory McIlroy

While McIlroy has endorsed the overall vision, some questions remain about how the changes could affect his own schedule.

The Northern Irish star has reduced his playing commitments in recent years and has openly expressed a desire for more flexibility as his career evolves.

The new Championship Series is expected to feature roughly 16 events, with sponsors likely expecting the sport’s biggest stars to compete regularly.

That could create pressure for players such as McIlroy, who has often favored a lighter schedule than many of his peers.

Still, McIlroy’s latest statement made it clear that he believes the PGA Tour is moving in the right direction.

“Over the last few years, golf has faced a period of uncertainty and division, which has not been in the best interests of the players, or the fans of the game,” he said.

“Today, we are putting the fans first, and I am excited about the future of our sport.”