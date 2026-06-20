Inside Rory McIlroy’s Real Estate Empire, Including Wife Erica Stoll’s Latest $14 Million Wish

At 36, Rory McIlroy has established himself as one of the most successful golfers of his generation.

The Northern Irish star has won 29 PGA Tour events, earned more than $114 million on the course, and built an estimated net worth of approximately $250 million. Along the way, he has secured major endorsement deals with Nike and TaylorMade and expanded his business interests through TMRW Sports, the company he cofounded with Tiger Woods.

After winning the Masters in 2025 to complete the career Grand Slam and successfully defending the title in 2026, McIlroy’s earnings have continued to grow.

So has his real estate portfolio.

Today, McIlroy’s collection of homes stretches from Florida and California to Northern Ireland and England, creating a property empire valued at roughly $30 million.

Rory McIlroy’s First Luxury Property Included a Private Golf Course

Long before becoming a global golf superstar, McIlroy invested close to home.

In 2009, the then-20-year-old purchased Robinhall House near Belfast for approximately $2.97 million, according to The Robb Report.

The sprawling 13-acre estate was designed to function as both a residence and training facility.

The main home measured roughly 6,000 square feet and featured five bedrooms, a media room, limestone flooring, and a trophy display area.

Outside, the property reflected McIlroy’s profession.

The estate included a 280-yard driving range, short-game practice area, private nine-hole golf course, gym, guesthouse, tennis court, gardens, terraces, and a trout-filled pond.

As McIlroy’s career became increasingly centered outside Northern Ireland, he sold the property in 2013.

He still maintains ties to his home country through a reported 200-acre estate in County Down, not far from where he grew up in Holywood.

The Back-to-Back Masters Champion Built a Florida Base Among Golf’s Biggest Stars

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As his PGA Tour schedule intensified, McIlroy established a permanent American presence.

In 2013, he purchased a waterfront property in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for $9.5 million.

The six-bedroom home featured a gym, putting green, game room, trophy wall, resort-style swimming pool, and waterfront views.

McIlroy later acquired an adjacent parcel, increasing his investment to approximately $12 million before selling the estate in 2018 for $11.9 million.

That same year, he upgraded to an even more impressive residence.

Following his marriage to Erica Stoll in 2017, McIlroy purchased a home from fellow golfer Ernie Els inside the exclusive Bear’s Club community in Jupiter, Florida.

The Spanish Colonial-style estate sits on 2.4 acres and includes approximately 9,000 square feet of living space.

The property features nine bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, a theater, recording studio, game room, guesthouse, tennis court, outdoor kitchen, pool, and spa.

Founded by Jack Nicklaus, Bear’s Club is home to some of golf’s biggest names, including Woods, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, and Patrick Cantlay.

The property is now estimated to be worth approximately $18.3 million and remains McIlroy’s primary residence during much of the PGA Tour season.

Rory McIlroy Added California and Dubai Properties

McIlroy’s real estate interests extend well beyond Florida.

Around the mid-2010s, he spent several years living in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah development, where he owned a residence in the Oceana Adriatic building.

Speaking previously about the property, McIlroy described Dubai as a “home away from home.”

The location also offered significant financial advantages because of the United Arab Emirates’ favorable tax structure.

In 2019, McIlroy reportedly expanded again, purchasing a luxury home inside California’s Madison Club community for approximately $12.3 million.

The six-bedroom property spans roughly 10,000 square feet and overlooks the Santa Rosa Mountains.

Designed around indoor-outdoor living, the residence includes floor-to-ceiling glass walls and a dramatic infinity pool.

The Madison Club has become one of the most celebrity-filled communities in the country, attracting residents including members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

New Surrey Mansion Reflects a Major Family Decision

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Recently, McIlroy has focused much of his attention on England.

The golfer and his family have been settling into a mansion in Surrey’s exclusive Wentworth Estate.

According to reports, McIlroy purchased the property in 2023 for approximately £9 million before undertaking extensive renovations.

Planning documents obtained by the Daily Mail describe the residence as a large detached home that now includes a new swimming pool, play areas, landscaping upgrades, and multiple structural improvements.

Reports indicate McIlroy may have invested an additional £9 million into developing the estate.

The move represented a significant change for the family after more than a decade of primarily living in Florida. According to reports, wife Erica Stoll wanted to spend more time in the United Kingdom, leading the family to establish a larger presence overseas while continuing to maintain ties to the United States.

Ahead of the U.S. Open, fellow PGA Tour player JJ Spaun revealed details of a conversation he had with McIlroy regarding the project during an appearance on the “Fore Play” podcast.

“He’s super cool. We were talking about the UK. I know he’s Northern Irish, but I asked him if he ever hangs out in London,” Spaun said.

“I asked him about that, and he said, ‘Oh yeah, I’m building a house out there’. He kept it really friendly and light, and then we chatted a lot until the back nine, and that was it!”

McIlroy also discussed spending time at the property during a break in his schedule before the Memorial Tournament.

“Yeah, I feel a bit like a part-timer these days, but yeah, no, I had a couple weeks off,” McIlroy said.

“I had a couple of weeks off and we got ourselves settled into our house in London for the summer. It was nice to be there for the last 10 days.”

Located within the prestigious 1,750-acre Wentworth Estate, the property places McIlroy among some of England’s most affluent residents. The golfer is expected to continue splitting his time between Surrey and Florida as he balances family life and a schedule that still includes golf’s biggest events.