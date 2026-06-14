Rory McIlroy Makes Vulnerable Admission About His Game Ahead of the 2026 U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy isn’t hiding what needs improvement before he arrives at Shinnecock Hills for the 2026 U.S. Open.

The reigning Masters champion offered an unusually detailed assessment of his game following the Memorial Tournament, admitting that the strongest part of his game — his driving — is currently not where he wants it to be.

McIlroy finished tied for 12th at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after a final-round 4-under 68. While he was encouraged by several aspects of his performance, he acknowledged there is still work to do before the year’s third major championship begins on June 18.

His honest evaluation offered a glimpse into the mindset of one of golf’s biggest stars as he prepares for another run at a major title.

Rory McIlroy Admits Driver Remains a Concern Before U.S. Open

After the Memorial Tournament, McIlroy summarized his week in a simple phrase.

“Two steps forward, one step back,” he said.

The four-time major champion was pleased with his iron play, short game and putting. However, he singled out his driving as the biggest area requiring attention.

“Off the tee still wasn’t where I want it to be,” McIlroy said. “Thankfully, the fairways at Shinnecock are a little wider than they are here. But, yeah, still need to work on that. I need to work on how I’m hitting it off the tee.”

When asked if he knew exactly what needed fixing, McIlroy offered an in-depth explanation of the technical issues affecting his swing.

“I get a little bit underneath the plane on the way down and then from there I try to drag the handle to match it up, and then I get toe strikes, and then the toe strikes are – like, so if I’m aiming a touch left trying to hit a cut and I get a touch underneath it and then I try to save it by dragging the handle, I hit it off the toe and then it goes left,” McIlroy explained.

He continued by detailing how the issue affects both his fade and draw shots before noticing the reporter’s reaction.

“You look very confused,” McIlroy said.

“I’m limited,” the reporter responded.

“I feel limited at the minute, too,” McIlroy replied.

The exchange quickly became one of the week’s most talked-about moments because of McIlroy’s willingness to openly discuss a flaw in his game just weeks before a major championship.

The Back-to-Back Masters Champ Has Successfully Fixed Similar Problems Before

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Despite his concerns, McIlroy did not appear alarmed.

The Northern Irishman pointed out that other areas of his game are performing well, and he has a history of making quick adjustments before major tournaments.

Earlier this year at Augusta National, McIlroy experienced similar issues with his driver during the first three rounds of the Masters.

According to McIlroy, he spent less than an hour working through those problems on Saturday night before returning Sunday with significantly improved ball striking.

The adjustment helped him secure another Green Jacket victory.

This time, he will have nearly a full week to work on the issue before arriving at Shinnecock Hills.

“Just try to keep getting a little bit better each and every day heading into Shinnecock,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy plans to spend much of the week practicing near his new family home in London before returning to New York ahead of the tournament.

Rory McIlroy Also Raises Concern About U.S. Open Practice Rounds

While discussing his preparation, McIlroy also identified another challenge facing players at modern major championships.

The golfer said crowded practice rounds can make preparation more difficult.

“Too many people inside the ropes I think is the big part of it,” McIlroy said.

He explained that players often spend several hours completing only nine practice holes because of the slower pace.

“Like, no one plays 18-hole practice rounds anymore the week of. So I guess it gives everyone the ability to play slow and hit as many balls as they like. I guess that’s what practice rounds are for,” he said.

McIlroy added that large groups accompanying players can further impact the pace.

“Yeah, I think as well there’s, like, just so much hangers on inside the ropes and that sort of seems to slow things down as well.”

Despite those concerns, McIlroy will arrive at Shinnecock Hills as one of the favorites to win the U.S. Open.