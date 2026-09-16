Rory McIlroy Takes Direct Shot At US Presidents Cup Team

The United States of America and Rory McIlroy are always going to have a complicated relationship. The elite golfer is a fan favorite when playing on the PGA Tour. However, when it comes to events like the Ryder Cup, he is public enemy number one. That’s what should be expected during a competitive atmosphere such as that. One of the things that people like, or don’t like, about the two-time Masters champion is his honesty. He is not afraid to speak his mind when he is in front of the media. He did exactly that during a recent press conference.

The American side has not been performing well in team events as of late. The final day of the 2025 Ryder Cup was electrifying, but, ultimately, Scottie Scheffler and Co. fell short. Recently, the US also lost the Walker and Solheim Cups.

Rory McIlroy Not Afraid To Take Shot At US Presidents Cup Squad

This has painted a negative light on the team aspect of golf in America, which is not often the case. As reported by Golf News Net, McIlroy has genuinely been happy about the losses from the USA side. He is hoping for one more to come in a just a couple of weeks.

“I saw the Americans drinking beer and chanting on the bus on Saturday night. That was interesting,” McIlroy said about the US Solheim Cup squad. “Obviously, great result for the European side after what we did in Bethpage, what the Walker Cup guys did. You know, all we need now is the internationals to do it in a couple of weeks [at the Presidents Cup]. That’d be great.”

It’s safe to say that McIlroy is rooting against the United States. Being one of the world’s top golfers from Northern Ireland, it makes sense for him to root against the American side. Scheffler will lead the way for a group that is expected to win. With that said, there is a lot of pressure on the team to not lose another team event.

The comments from McIlroy are the exact reason why the fans in America have a love-hate relationship with him. He puts on some phenomenal golf during the PGA Tour season. However, when it comes to some of the biggest team tournaments in the world, he is always going to root for the USA’s demise.

United States Is Coming For McIlroy And Co. In Ireland

It would be poetic justice on the Americans’ side if they were able to take down McIlroy in his home country when the Ryder Cup takes place there in 2027. The fans will be extremely rambunctious, as was the USA contingent at Bethpage Black. With the Europeans having won the last two Ryder Cups, fans are already looking forward to the drama that will unfold.

First, the USA has to find a win in the upcoming Presidents Cup. That will a least give McIlroy a little bit less ammunition when talking about the state of competitive team golf throughout the world. If the internationals upset the Americans, it is going to feel like an eternity until the 2027 Ryder Cup. Especially with McIlroy running his mouth.