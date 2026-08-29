Rory McIlroy Chooses Wife Erica & Family Over Golf Inspired by “Role Model”

Rory McIlroy faced significant backlash for skipping events and playing as he pleased. Some golf fans called for serious punishment when it became clear he would not meet the 15-event requirement.

The six-time major winner remained unfazed. He did so because he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Erica Stoll and family.

McIlroy is trying to find balance in his life after he and Erica filed for divorce in 2024. They reconciled only a month later, but since then and especially after completing his grand slam, McIlroy is prioritizing family over golf.

On Saturday, he revealed the role model that inspired him to do so. It is none other than tennis legend Roger Federer.

“He arguably is the greatest player of all time, but he doesn’t let that affect his outside life or his family life,” McIlroy revealed in a sitting with Tennis Channel. “It seems like he’s got a wonderful balance between the two. The way he is with Mirka, the way he is with his kids, the way he is with his parents. He’s a wonderful role model for me.”

Picking and choosing his schedule has helped him keep up with important family moments.

He skipped events after the PGA Championship to shift to Wentworth with Erica for the summer. He did the same after The Open to enjoy time with his daughter Poppy.

Rory McIlroy Finds His Form Back After FedEx St. Jude

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McIlroy struggled a lot after coming back from his vacation before the playoffs. In the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he was close to the bottom of the leaderboard. But that didn’t take time to change.

Just a week later, in Bellrive at the BMW Championship, he finished third with a score of 13-under par. After Memphis, he went home to Florida and immediately got down to practice with his swing coach.

Now at the Tour Championship, he sits close to the lead after 54 holes of play with a score of 10-under.

Picking and choosing his schedule works for him, so he finds no reason to stress himself about meeting requirements.

“The thing is, I play at least 22 times around the world in a calendar year, which is as much as, if not more than, some of the other top players in the world,” McIlroy said this week to the press. “It’s just that I limit my schedule in the U.S. because I have a heavy schedule in the fall internationally.”

Rory McIlroy Took on New Career Responsibilities for the PGA Tour

McIlroy revealed this week that he is taking a more active role in the merger between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. The two-time Masters winner is working to build a better schedule.

“We’re working together on some stuff with the DP World Tour, which is exciting,” he said. McIlroy also claimed that the report that detailed the plans was quite “close to the mark” but not the same.

After the Tour Championship, he will tee off again in September at the Irish Open following a break.