Rory McIlroy, Wife Erica Stoll Open Up About Major Family Life Change Ahead of British Open

Rory McIlroy heads into the final major championship of the season with plenty of momentum, but the biggest change in his life hasn’t come on the golf course.

The five-time major champion revealed this week that he, wife Erica Stoll and their daughter Poppy have been living at their home in Wentworth since shortly after the PGA Championship, a decision McIlroy says has helped create more balance as he prepares for The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

McIlroy will arrive at Royal Birkdale as the second betting favorite at +850, trailing only world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, after finishing tied for fourth at the Genesis Scottish Open. The result included a bogey-free final-round 64 after he shared the 36-hole lead before falling back during a weather-delayed third round.

Rory McIlroy Says Family Move Has Been ‘Really Nice’

Rather than making frequent trips from Florida, McIlroy and his family chose to relocate to their Wentworth home in England much earlier than they have in previous years.

The change has allowed him to spend more time with Erica and Poppy while also getting valuable preparation on links-style golf courses before the season’s final major.

“It’s been really nice. We’ve been basing ourselves here from the middle of May,” McIlroy told reporters at the Genesis Scottish Open. “Straight after the PGA Championship, we came here, got ourselves settled at Wentworth.

“I’ve probably made a couple of trips back and forth. It’s been lovely. Nice to play a little bit of links golf the last couple of weeks and enjoy the run-up to obviously this event and The Open.”

The move isn’t permanent, but it continues McIlroy’s gradual shift toward spending more of the golf season in Europe. Last week, he and Stoll were spotted together in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, where McIlroy drew attention by wearing his Masters green jacket for the first time since completing the career Grand Slam at Augusta National.

“That was the first time I had the green jacket on since Augusta,” McIlroy said. “If you can’t wear it there, where can you wear it?”

McIlroy Believes Better Balance Can Help Him Win Another Major

The family decision also coincides with a lighter playing schedule. McIlroy has entered fewer PGA Tour events this season, saying the extra time away from competition has helped both his personal life and his enthusiasm for golf.

“The benefits are seeing my family more. Feeling like I have a bit more balance in my life,” McIlroy said. “I’m nearly 20 years into this. I need to do everything I can to keep my enthusiasm as high as possible.”

That approach appeared to pay off in Scotland despite an inconsistent week. McIlroy opened with rounds of 65 and 66 to share the lead through two rounds before a disappointing third-round 73 knocked him out of contention.

He nearly climbed back into the tournament Sunday with an eight-birdie, 6-under 64, though he famously yelled, “Oh my God, I’m so bad at golf!” after a wayward 6-iron on the 16th hole led to a costly bogey.

Afterward, McIlroy admitted he has identified the swing issue that plagued him over the weekend and believes he’s close to where he wants to be entering The Open.

Royal Birkdale has also been kind to McIlroy in the past. He finished tied for fourth when the course last hosted The Open in 2017, and he’ll look to improve on that result this week as he chases his second major championship of the season and another Claret Jug.