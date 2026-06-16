Rory McIlroy Reveals Feelings on Hate Coming to Shinnecock Hills After Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy faced massive hatred at the 2025 Ryder Cup in Bethpage Black. He faced severe heckling, profanity and hostility from the home galleries.

Even his wife, Erica, was not spared. Besides the slurs, a fan threw beer at her.

He is returning to New York again at Shinnecock Hills. McIlroy is going to face the same crowd that he faced in Long Island. On Tuesday, he expressed his feelings about the matter.

“I love playing around New York,” McIlroy expressed. “I love playing in this area. The Ryder Cup is us versus them, very partisan. It’s just different.”

“Yeah. Was it a rough week for me at times? Absolutely. But it is what it is,” he added. “If that’s the price to pay to live the life that I’m living, then I’m okay with that.”

Rory McIlroy Was Part of Multiple Controversies

Because of his popularity, McIlroy has been part of many headlines for much of his career, not always in a positive light. He has often been involved in controversies.

Unlike other major golfers who have occupied a similarly controversial stage, however, McIlroy has always come across as genuine.

“His appeal is that deep down he’s still this kid from the suburbs of Belfast who grew up in a working-class family,” Alan Shipnuck, author of his recent biography, said. “He’s retained that humility, that sense of wonder about how far he’s travelled in his life.”

His first major controversy involved his ex-girlfriend, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki. In May 2014, just days after the couple had mailed out their wedding invitations, McIlroy abruptly called off the engagement.

Wozniacki later revealed that he ended the relationship during a brief, three-minute phone call.

Apparently, as revealed by Shipnuck in his book, McIlroy had already met his present wife, Erica, in 2012 and the two-time Masters winner allegedly started heavily flirting with her instantly.

“The problem is mine. The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realize that I wasn’t ready for all that marriage entails,” McIlroy said after the breakup.

There’s also the cheating rumors with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis that arose when McIlroy filed for divorce in 2024.

What Really Happened at Bethpage?

These controversies became the personal slurs that were thrown at the 37-year-old. Fans relentlessly targeted McIlroy’s personal life. The crowd repeatedly taunted McIlroy with chants of “Amanda”.

McIlroy’s teammate and close friend, Shane Lowry, stated that the amount of abuse Erica received while simply walking the course to support her husband was “astonishing.”

Lowry frequently stepped in to act as a de facto bouncer, jawing back at the crowd to draw their fire.

There were many instances of back and forth between McIlroy and the fans, which soured the overall atmosphere of the tournament.