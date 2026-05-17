Rory McIlroy Snaps at Fan During PGA Championship as Final Round Frustration Boils Over

Rory McIlroy had a heated moment with a fan during the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club after becoming visibly frustrated late in his round.

The six-time major champion told a fan to “shut the f— up” on the par-5 16th hole before motioning for security to remove the spectator from the course.

The incident happened as McIlroy tried to stay within striking distance of the leaders during a tightly contested Sunday at the PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy Snaps at Fan on 16th Hole Before Having Them Ejected

McIlroy’s frustration boiled over after his third shot on the 16th failed to set up a birdie opportunity.

After missing the fairway, McIlroy’s second shot landed in the rough. He then attempted a delicate pitch shot that failed to climb the fringe before rolling into a bunker.

At that point, comments from the gallery appeared to upset the Northern Irish golfer.

While the fan’s words were not picked up on the CBS broadcast, cameras clearly showed McIlroy turning toward the crowd and shouting, “shut the f— up,” before signaling toward security.

The fan was later escorted out of the area.

McIlroy entered the day three shots off the lead and remained in contention for much of the afternoon before costly mistakes on several scoring holes hurt his chances.

He opened the round with a birdie at the second hole but followed with 10 consecutive pars.

A bogey at the par-4 13th slowed his momentum before he answered with a birdie on the 14th.

By the time he reached the 16th hole, McIlroy appeared to be in aggressive mode, knowing he likely needed an eagle to seriously challenge the leaders.

The Reigning Masters Champion Previously Praised Aronimink Crowds

The emotional exchange came just one day after McIlroy complimented the fans at Aronimink.

“Again, 103 out of 104 weeks, I get pretty good support everywhere I go,” McIlroy told reporters.

“It’s just that one week every four years, I guess it is, that most of the crowd are on the other side, and that’s fine. If I were them, I’d be on the U.S. side, too.”

McIlroy had referenced the intense atmosphere from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where he dealt with repeated heckling from spectators.

According to ESPN, McIlroy later called some of the behavior during that event “unacceptable.”

“I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf,” McIlroy said after Europe’s 15-13 victory over the United States.

“I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf, I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.”

He also described the security presence at the Ryder Cup as “insane.”

“The police out there and the amount of security presence was insane,” McIlroy said.

“There was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behavior.”

Rory McIlroy Stayed in Contention Despite Frustrating Round

Despite the confrontation, McIlroy remained one of several players still chasing the lead entering the final stretch of the tournament.

Alex Smalley entered Sunday with the lead, while Aaron Rai, Jon Rahm, Ludvig Åberg, and Xander Schauffele also stayed in contention throughout the afternoon.

McIlroy arrived at Aronimink with momentum after winning back-to-back Masters Tournaments earlier this year.

However, he admitted earlier in the week that he had not been fully pleased with parts of the PGA of America’s course setup.

Rai went on to take the PGA Championship, shooting a -9.