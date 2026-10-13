Rory McIlroy Rips LIV Golf Over Money ‘Wasted’ on Rich Tour Pros

Rory McIlroy has never been shy about expressing his opinions on LIV Golf, and the six-time major champion has once again delivered a harsh assessment of the Saudi-backed league.

Speaking in a recently circulated interview clip, McIlroy criticized LIV’s handling of its enormous financial resources, arguing that the money could have been used far more effectively to benefit professional golf.

“LIV had probably like, half of a good idea that was executed pretty poorly,” McIlroy said.

“They had a lot of capital, but I think a lot of that capital was wasted in some ways.”

McIlroy went further, suggesting the league missed an opportunity to collaborate with golf’s governing bodies rather than spending enormous sums recruiting established stars.

“They certainly could have done better things with it instead of just, you know, enriching tour pros that were already making a lot of money.”

His criticism comes at a particularly interesting time for LIV, which is attempting to rebuild its business following a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in September.

Rory McIlroy Takes Aim at LIV Golf’s Financial Strategy

Rory’s comments don’t come out of nowhere. When the Saudi-backed league launched in 2022, they had a clear strategy. Offer huge contracts to attract major players away from the PGA Tour.

That strategy allowed the league to acquire bona fide stars such as Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, amongst others.

McIlroy believes this was a poor strategy and that the league could have accomplished more by investing its resources differently.

In the same interview, he suggested LIV should have pursued greater cooperation with golf’s established governing bodies rather than concentrating so heavily on compensating professional players.

The remarks are consistent with McIlroy’s longstanding concerns about the financial disruption LIV created throughout professional golf.

Earlier this year, McIlroy argued that the emergence of LIV had forced the PGA Tour to increase prize money and restructure its schedule in an effort to retain its biggest stars.

He described the resulting financial environment as a “false economy,” suggesting that some of the changes made in response to LIV may no longer be necessary as the rival league’s influence diminishes.

That criticism adds another dimension to his latest remarks. McIlroy isn’t simply questioning whether LIV spent too much money, but whether its enormous investment actually improved professional golf.

LIV Golf Faces Uncertain Future After Bankruptcy Filing

McIlroy’s comments come at a time when LIV is having to face some of those potential financial mistakes. The league filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in September.

While LIV has secured an initial commitment from BC Partners Credit as part of a proposed $300 million financing package, it might be all for naught as the league is struggling with player retention.

This situation has shown that there might be some merit to McIlroy’s comments. The league is struggling financially.

Without the allure of massive contracts, the league doesn’t seem to have the same ability to attract top players as of yet.

Jon Rahm has already rejected the proposed terms for LIV 2.0; sources report that Joaquin Niemann is not likely to stick around for the new iteration of LIV either.

For McIlroy, this situation appears to reinforce a criticism he has made throughout the sport’s recent upheaval: spending enormous amounts of money on established stars is not necessarily the same as building a successful, sustainable golf organization.

Whether a restructured LIV Golf can find a more viable path forward remains to be seen, but McIlroy has made his assessment of the league’s original financial strategy clear.