LIV Golf’s All-Time Wins Leader Reportedly Headed for Exit Amid Turmoil

The bad news appears to keep coming for LIV Golf.

As the struggling league attempts to rebuild following its bankruptcy filing and the departure of several prominent players, another of its biggest stars could be heading for the exits.

Joaquin Niemann, LIV Golf’s all-time leader with nine individual victories, is reportedly moving closer to leaving the league as uncertainty continues to surround its proposed 2027 relaunch.

According to new reporting from HANDICAP 54 on X, multiple sources now expect the Chilean golfer to leave LIV Golf, although no official decision has been announced.

The potential departure would represent another significant setback for LIV, which has already seen former world No. 1 Jon Rahm reject its proposed new structure.

The news comes as LIV races to secure player commitments ahead of an October 25 deadline tied to its proposed financial restructuring.

Niemann had previously expressed uncertainty about his future, but the latest reporting suggests an exit is becoming increasingly likely.

Joaquin Niemann Reportedly Moving Closer to LIV Golf Departure

In an October 12 post on X, golf news account HANDICAP 54 said additional conversations with sources had strengthened its belief that Niemann will leave LIV Golf.

The account characterized Niemann’s expected departure as an “open secret,” suggesting the biggest remaining question concerns his financial arrangements with the league.

According to the post, Niemann could be waiting to determine how much money LIV still owes him before making a final move.

During September’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the Chilean golfer confirmed to Golf Digest that he had not committed to participating in LIV’s proposed 2027 relaunch.

Asked whether he had signed a new agreement, Niemann replied, “No, nothing yet.”

At the time, the 27-year-old explained that he was focused on playing tournaments rather than becoming distracted by LIV’s negotiations.

Now, the latest source-based reporting suggests he could be moving toward a more definitive decision.

For LIV, losing Niemann would be particularly significant.

The former PGA Tour winner established himself as the league’s most successful individual competitor, accumulating nine tournament victories across its five seasons.

His departure would remove one of the recognizable stars LIV had hoped to retain under its revamped format.

LIV Golf Faces Mounting Pressure as More Players Consider Exits

This news comes at a particularly pivotal time for LIV Golf.

The league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September as it began restructuring its operations following the loss of financial support from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

LIV subsequently reached a conditional agreement for up to $300 million in financing from BC Partners Credit to help fund its planned relaunch.

That relaunch relies heavily on the league’s ability to retain players and market the league around their stars. Rahm’s team already rejected the new structure, and now it seems as though Niemann is headed out the door.

This news also comes as the DP World Tour has been exploring opportunities for departing LIV players. However, the tour confirmed Monday that players will not be permitted to compete on both the DP World Tour and LIV 2.0 in 2027, forcing them to choose between the two.

Niemann’s decision is not final yet, but this new report does not bode well for LIV 2.0.

If the latest reporting proves accurate, LIV Golf could soon lose the most decorated individual winner in its history at a time when it can scarcely afford another major departure.