Rory McIlroy’s Masters Moment Becomes a Lesson For ‘Performative’ Bryson DeChambeau Antics

Bryson DeChambeau is facing renewed scrutiny following his controversial penalty at The Open Championship after broadcaster Trey Wingo criticized how the LIV Golf star handled the situation. Wingo said DeChambeau focused too much on the ruling instead of the opportunity that remained in front of him despite the setback.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Penalty Sparked Widespread Debate at The Open

DeChambeau was assessed the two-stroke penalty during the second round at Royal Birkdale after officials determined he had breached Rule 8.1a.

According to multiple reports, he protested the penalty, considered withdrawing from the championship, and even expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump in hopes of challenging the ruling.

The controversy quickly spread across the golf world, with fans, analysts, and fellow players weighing in.

Among those who addressed the incident was Rory McIlroy, who said DeChambeau deserved the penalty. “I won’t pretend to be up here and defend Bryson,” said McIlroy. “I’m not particularly fond of him.”

Despite the two-shot penalty, DeChambeau remained within striking distance of the leaders entering the weekend.

Trey Wingo Says Bryson DeChambeau Lost Sight of the Bigger Picture

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Speaking on his “Straight Facts Homie” podcast, Wingo questioned why DeChambeau allowed the ruling to become such a significant distraction.

“I heard his agent say, ‘I’m not 100% sure he’s going to play tomorrow,'” Wingo said. “I’m like, ‘are you kidding me, respectfully, are you kidding me?'”

He continued by pointing out that DeChambeau was still in contention.

“There is nobody in front of you, even with that two-stroke penalty, who has won a major championship, and you’re only four strokes off the lead. Why are you, like, letting this ruin that situation for you?”

Wingo also referenced reports that DeChambeau remained frustrated throughout the weekend.

“And it was still bothering him on Saturday when he made a couple of wild gestures on the golf course, and then after the round, apparently he wanted to try to get his scorecard back from the officials.”

“They were like, ‘that’s not how this works, we’re not surrendering that to you so you can make some content out of it.’ That’s not how any of this goes.”

Rory McIlroy’s Masters Experience Became Wingo’s Example

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Wingo compared DeChambeau’s reaction with McIlroy’s response after a pivotal moment during the 2025 Masters Tournament.

He recalled McIlroy missing a short putt that would have secured the tournament before eventually winning in a playoff.

“And I thought back, and people are gonna hate this comparison, but after Rory in 2025 at the Masters, missed, what, a four-footer, five-footer, that would have won him the career Grand Slam.”

Wingo credited McIlroy’s longtime caddie Harry Diamond for helping the golfer quickly reset mentally.

“His caddie, his best friend, looked at him and said, ‘we would have signed up for this on Monday.'”

Wingo said he wished someone on DeChambeau’s team had delivered a similar message.

“I wish someone had tried harder, and maybe they did, but I don’t think they tried hard enough, to say to Bryson, ‘you have always played terribly at The Open Championship, up until the last three rounds at Royal Portrush last year, and the first two rounds here. You’re playing great. Wouldn’t you have signed up for this?'”

Trey Wingo Calls Bryson DeChambeau’s Actions ‘Performative’

Wingo later said he believed DeChambeau’s response shifted away from competition and toward creating unnecessary attention.

“Having missed a cut at the first three majors of the year, you’re in the position you want to be in,” Wingo said. “Focus on that, instead of all the other stuff, which, quite frankly, at some point to me, got performative.”

“It got performative, because he’s a performer. You know, that’s what he does, as well as play golf on his YouTube channel. That’s how he brings people in. He performs.”

Wingo concluded by explaining what he believed should have remained DeChambeau’s priority.

“That bothered me as a competitor, man. Figure out what’s ahead of you, not what’s behind you.”