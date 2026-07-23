Scottie Scheffler Doesn’t Hold Back on Rory McIlroy-Bryson DeChambeau’s Emerging Rivalry

The Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau rivalry has quickly become one of golf’s biggest storylines following last week’s Open Championship, but don’t expect Scottie Scheffler to add any fuel to the fire.

After McIlroy criticized DeChambeau’s conduct during the rules controversy at Royal Birkdale—calling the LIV Golf star “performative” and admitting he’s “not particularly fond of him”— the world’s No. 1 player was asked Wednesday at the 3M Open whether that type of personal rivalry is good for golf.

Scheffler offered a measured response, explaining that while fans may enjoy player-versus-player drama, he believes golf is fundamentally different from other sports. Rather than competing directly against another athlete, Scheffler said every player is ultimately trying to beat the golf course.

Scheffler: “My Biggest Rival Is the Golf Course”

Scheffler explained why he doesn’t view golf through the same rivalry-driven lens as sports like basketball or football, where players are actively trying to stop one another.

“I think golf’s different in a sense of a lot of other sports because my biggest rival week in and week out is the golf course that we’re playing,” Scheffler said.

He continued by comparing golf to his experience playing basketball.

“I could never stop somebody from doing anything in golf. I felt like when I played basketball there would always be rivalries because you’re going to play defense against a person and that is much more personal because I’m actively trying to stop what you’re doing.”

Scheffler added that if two people were playing one-on-one in basketball, a rivalry naturally develops because each player directly impacts the other’s success. Golf, however, doesn’t work that way.

“If you and I were going to go out and play one-on-one, it would turn into a rivalry because I’m actively trying to stop what you’re doing, but in golf, we’re always competing against ourselves on the golf course.”

The comments came just days after McIlroy’s unusually candid remarks about DeChambeau reignited one of the sport’s most talked-about feuds, one that dates back to the 2024 U.S. Open and intensified during their final-round pairing at the 2025 Masters.

Scheffler Draws the Line at Personal Jabs

While Scheffler never mentioned either McIlroy or DeChambeau by name during his answer, he made it clear that personal attacks aren’t something he believes belong in the game.

“I’ve never been a big fan of personal jabs,” Scheffler said. “I don’t think that rivalry is a big thing in golf just because, like I said, my biggest rivalry week in and week out is the golf course.”

The comments also align with what Scheffler said after the Open Championship, when he publicly defended DeChambeau following the controversial two-shot penalty for improving his swing path. Scheffler acknowledged that television angles can sometimes be misleading before adding that he has never known DeChambeau to be a player who intentionally breaks the rules.

Although McIlroy and DeChambeau’s relationship has become one of golf’s biggest talking points, Scheffler made it clear that he doesn’t believe personal feuds are what define the sport. In his view, every week presents the same opponent regardless of who’s in the field: the golf course itself.