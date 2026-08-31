Rory McIlroy’s Personal News Emerges After Tour Championship

The PGA Tour season has come to an end with Scottie Scheffler being crowned the FedExCup champion. Rory McIlroy was also close to the lead before Sunday, but after multiple crucial mistakes, he had to settle for a tied-for-fourth finish.

The six-time major champion finished with a score of 11-under.

Though for most of his peers, the golfing schedule comes to an end, the story is different for him. He will tee off at the Amgen Irish Open in a week to defend his title.

After that, he was scheduled to fly to Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship. But new details reveal that he is going to make another stop between the events.

Luke Donald, the European Ryder Cup captain, is going to host a team gathering, per The Scotsman.

“Luke Donald is set to host a “familiarisation trip to Adare Manor” for a group of European players in the build-up to next year’s centenary edition of the Ryder Cup at the County Limerick venue,” Martin Dempster wrote. “16 players will be involved in a get-together in a fortnight’s time.”

Rory McIlroy Set to Visit Adare Manor

The Ryder Cup 2027 will return to Europe. This time in McIlroy’s homeland at Adare Manor.

Donald is chasing a historic third straight Ryder Cup win after victories in Rome and New York. He’ll meet his three vice captains, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari and Padraig Harrington, at Adare Manor.

Donald is expected to name his final two team picks this week. He’s watching contenders at the Husqvarna British Masters, hosted by Nick Faldo at The Belfry.

The trip will introduce newcomers to the course while helping others refresh their memory of it.

Donald held similar team gatherings before the 2023 and 2025 matches, at Marco Simone and Bethpage Black. He’s expected to repeat that approach ahead of next year’s Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy Aims to Win BMW PGA Championship

McIlroy competes in both PGA Tour and DP World Tour events. It is necessary to play some DP World Tour events to be eligible for the Ryder Cup Europe team.

The two-time Masters winner aims to play around a total of 22 events in a year, combining the two circuits. After the Grand Slam in 2025, the 37-year-old’s focus has shifted to achieving feats on the European circuit.

After Wentworth, he will play events throughout the fall.