Scottie Scheffler Makes Personal Admission on Caddie Ted Scott & Parents After $10M Win

Scottie Scheffler’s Tour Championship win on Sunday, he said, was a collective effort. He thanked his wife, Meredith, who handles duties at home and comes out to support him every time.

She built this beautiful home and family for him to come back to, even when he loses. His coaching staff, who helped him get over his putting difficulties. But there’s another man who Scheffler credited the most for his on-course performance. His caddie, Ted Scott.

“It’s important for me to get out and be able to voice to Ted in those [frustrating] moments,” he expressed. “I feel like Ted for me on the course is a lot more than just a caddie, someone giving me numbers. He’s really in those moments with me. He’s a tremendous asset as a friend and as a partner out there on the course.”

Scott was planning to retire after 15 years with Bubba Watson. He was hesitant to take the job because of their differing personalities. Ultimately, they joined hands in 2021 and since then the duo has become one of the most dominant in modern history.

Scottie Scheffler Credits Parents Scott & Diane

Scott and Diane Scheffler sacrificed to support their son’s golf dreams. Diane worked as a law firm executive. Her career provided the family’s financial backbone.

Scott became a stay-at-home father. He managed the household and drove Scottie to tournaments. He even held a flashlight during dark evening practice sessions. Following his Tour Championship victory, Scheffler reflected on their support. He credited his parents for his grounded nature.

“We have a really close family,” Scheffler said. “I feel like it starts with my parents.” He emphasized their unconditional love and protection.

“My dad would lay in front of traffic for me,” he said.

Scheffler acknowledged the typical pressure in youth golf. Parents naturally want success for their children. “Obviously they want you to succeed and achieve your dreams,” he said.

However, his parents offered a different perspective. “I felt that it was okay if I didn’t make it out here,” he said. Failure remained an acceptable outcome for the family.

Scottie Scheffler Celebrations After the Win Were Short

Scheffler had little time to relax after lifting the trophy. He had to get to the interviews. He had planned for a burger run after.

“I’m a big cheeseburger guy. Cheeseburger, fries, maybe a milkshake if they’ve got one hiding back there,” Scheffler said about his post-championship dinner.

“I had a beer for the first time in a long time,” he confessed. “I don’t really drink very often. My wife and my manager were like, ‘Wow, I haven’t seen you have a beer in a long time’. Well, season’s over now. I’m going to have a beer. Well-earned beer.”