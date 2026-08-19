Rory McIlroy Talks About Phil Mickelson for the First Time Since Brutal Allegations

Phil Mickelson suffered career-ending allegations back in June. Joel Beall and Golf Digest brought forward the story about what happened at The Farms Golf Club.

The six-time major winner allegedly initiated nonconsensual and inappropriate contact with a female employee.

The incident happened in March, around the same time Mickelson took a break from professional golf citing a personal family matter. That story opened a whole new can of worms.

Even before the dust from the initial story could settle down, multiple lewd allegations were brought forward again by Alan Shipnuck of Skratch.

Mickelson’s image was completely destroyed. No golfer publicly addressed the issue.

Now, months after those reports were published, Rory McIlroy shared a message regarding the 56-year-old. He did so during the BMW Championship press conference on Wednesday.

McIlroy blames him for the entire LIV situation. He expected Mickelson to act with a bit more maturity back in 2022.

“Phil was unhappy with some stuff or whatever it was,” he said. “Surely that just warranted a conversation instead of blowing the entire professional game up and doing something else.”

If we go by Shipnuck’s story, it was around 2022 that Mickelson allegedly engaged in illicit activities with women other than his wife Amy. There was also a claim that Mickelson deceived his wife to go on escapades.

His primary grievances centered on what he called the Tour’s “obnoxious greed” and unfair control over players’ financial and media rights.

Phil Mickelson’s Wife Was Spotted Without A Ring

Mickelson wife was captured outside a Trader Joe’s in San Diego by the New York Post. They reported that back when Amy was photographed at the 2021 Ryder Cup, she displayed a “massive diamond” ring on her finger.

After being out of the public eye for such a long time, she was captured by paparazzi without that wedding ring in July. This was just a month after Mickelson’s alleged deeds were exposed to the world

Rory McIlroy Questions Jon Rahm & Bryson DeChambeau’s Value

McIlroy doubts that LIV golfers such as Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau would bring major benefit to the PGA Tour. This would be the case should they choose to come back.

Speaking to the press on August 19, he questioned whether those players had even added value to LIV.

“I would argue, have they brought value to LIV? You know? I think the PGA TOUR’s in a really good spot,” he said.

Rumors swirled following a Telegraph report suggesting Rahm intends to leave LIV.

This was closely followed by a Tee Times claim that the Spanish golfer aims to rejoin the Tour.

Although Joel Beall of Golf Digest dismissed these rumors as premature and stated no such discussions have occurred, the narrative has already taken social media by storm.