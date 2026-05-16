Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler Not Happy at PGA Championship

During this week’s interviews, one comment from Keegan Bradley went viral on what separates the PGA Championship from other majors.

“Kerry Haigh does an unbelievable job setting up major championship golf courses…They just want to host a great tournament,” he expressed then. Seems like that comment did not age like fine wine.

Just three days later, when the tournament teed off, Aronimink proved to be one of the toughest courses the pros have ever played. Rory McIlroy is struggling to get to under par, while Scottie Scheffler is fighting his own battles with tough pin locations.

Neither the World No. 1 nor the World No. 2 is happy with the conditions at the second major of the year.

“I think a bunched leaderboard like this I think it’s a sign of not a great setup,” McIlroy disclosed. “It’s easy to make a ton of pars, hard to make birdies, and not that hard to make bogeys.”

“It’s been hard to make birdies out there because obviously, one, the wind the last couple of days, but also where they have put these hole locations,” he added.

McIlroy carded a first-round 74, which really put him at a disadvantage early on. He found his composure on Friday and shot a 67 to bring the score down to 1-over par.

Scottie Scheffler Echoed Rory McIlroy’s Sentiments

Scheffler had a similar thing to say about the course. He is 2-under par right now, but the 29-year-old is playing unpredictably. He is making quite a few bogeys, as well as birdies. The strong winds have made it very hard to pinpoint tee shots in the first two rounds.

“This is the hardest set of pin locations that I’ve seen since I’ve been on TOUR, and that includes U.S. Opens, that includes Oakmont,” Scheffler said.

“It’s difficult to get the ball close to the hole. It’s difficult to hole putts, especially when you have big slopes and wind, he added. “I think that’s why you see the scores so close to par.”

Scheffler is in a better position comparatively. He opened with a score of 3-under par on Thursday, sharing the lead with others. After his first round, he joked, “Is it really a lead when you’re tied with like six guys?

Both of these players are at the top of their game. McIlroy won the Masters last month, but Scheffler was just one stroke behind him. After Augusta, the four-time major winner recorded two other second-place finishes.

Multiple Big Names Missed the Cut at Aronimink

After Friday’s second round at Aronimink, the PGA Championship’s cut line sent home a surprising group of elite names from the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Tommy Fleetwood, J.J. Spaun and Russell Henley all exited early, as did Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Bryson DeChambeau.

Fleetwood was No. 6, Spaun No. 8, Henley No. 9, MacIntyre No. 12, Hatton No. 26, Hovland No. 27 and DeChambeau No. 28 going into the week. The cut landed at 4 over, underlining how unforgiving Aronimink played.