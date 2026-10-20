Rory McIlroy Issues Personal Statement After Historic TGL Trade

Boston Common Golf made golf history Monday, acquiring 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry from The Bay Golf Club, completing the first trade in TGL history, according to ESPN. After the trade, team founder and six-time major winner Rory McIlroy issued a personal statement with his feelings on the unprecedented deal.

Boston Common finished first in the 2026 regular season before a semifinal loss, leaving one open question — can a fifth player deliver the title?

In exchange for Lowry, The Bay Golf Club received Boston Common’s fourth selection in this year’s roster formation process, one future selection across the next three offseasons and commercial considerations, according to the PGA Tour. The deal arrives as TGL rosters grow from four players to five for the 2027 season.

Boston Common fell to Jupiter Links Golf Club in the 2026 semifinals, according to Golf Digest‘s Alex Myers.

“His addition makes us a stronger team and reflects our ambition to bring a championship to Boston,” team president Mark Lev said of the Lowry trade, as quoted by the PGA Tour. Lev pointed to Lowry’s major title, his record in team competition and his sense of humor as traits that suit the locker room.

Lowry won the 2019 Open by six strokes at Royal Portrush and captured the 2026 Irish Open by 11, according to the PGA Tour.

“Having Rory alongside me and being part of this group makes it particularly exciting,” Lowry said, as quoted by ESPN.

“Shane is a great friend and someone I love having alongside me in team competition,” McIlroy, co-founder of TGL, said in his statement on the trade. “We’ve had some special wins together, including at the Zurich Classic (of New Orleans), and I know the quality of his game and how much he cares about winning for his teammates. I’m delighted to welcome him to Boston Common Golf and excited about what we can achieve together this season.”

What TGL Is and Rory McIlroy’s Role

TGL stands for Tomorrow’s Golf League. It is a technology-driven team league launched by TMRW Sports, the company Tiger Woods, McIlroy and former NBC executive Mike McCarley formed in 2022, in partnership with the PGA Tour, according to National Club Golfer.

Matches run about two hours inside SoFi Center, a purpose-built indoor arena in Florida that seats roughly 1,500 spectators, according to Sky Sports. Three players per side contest 15 holes, nine of alternate-shot triples, then six of head-to-head singles. The team with the most hole points wins.

McIlroy co-founded the league and joined Boston Common Golf in November 2023, according to the PGA Tour‘s 2023 announcement. The franchise represents Boston and New England under Fenway Sports Group ownership.

McIlroy and Lowry won the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans together.

Rory McIlroy’s Career Accomplishments Before the Lowry Trade

McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, turned professional in 2007. He owns six major championships.

His first came at the 2011 U.S. Open, which he won by eight strokes at Congressional Country Club, according to Sky Sports‘ Alex Eaton. Eaton also documented the 2012 PGA Championship, the 2014 Open Championship and the 2014 PGA Championship.

McIlroy beat Justin Rose in a playoff at the 2025 Masters, ending an 11-year major drought. The victory made him the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam and the first European to do it, according to Sky Sports.

He then won the 2026 Masters, joining Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Woods as the only back-to-back champions at Augusta National, according to NBC Los Angeles.

That title was his 30th PGA Tour victory, according to Golf Channel‘s career wins list.

Boston Common opens its schedule Jan. 2 against Los Angeles Golf Club, according to ESPN, giving McIlroy and Lowry their first TGL match as teammates.