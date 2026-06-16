Rory McIlroy Exposes LIV Golf’s $5 Billion ‘False Economy’ in Shocking PGA Tour Admission

Rory McIlroy believes the PGA Tour’s response to LIV Golf created a “false economy” that may now be putting some of the tour’s most historic tournaments at risk.

Speaking ahead of this week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, the reigning Masters champion reflected on how professional golf has changed since LIV Golf emerged, forcing the PGA Tour to increase prize funds, reduce field sizes, and create elevated events. McIlroy suggested that some of those changes may no longer be necessary as LIV’s influence appears to have diminished.

The world No. 2 also expressed concern about the PGA Tour’s proposed two-tier event structure, warning that established tournaments such as the RBC Canadian Open could lose status under the new model. His comments came just days before incoming PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp is expected to provide further updates on the organization’s future direction.

Rory McIlroy Questions LIV Golf’s Impact on PGA Tour Structure

McIlroy delivered one of the strongest assessments yet of how LIV Golf reshaped professional golf’s financial landscape.

“It’s funny as they’ve done all this work, you start to realise that the way the Tour was before LIV came along was actually pretty good,” McIlroy said.

“It was a pretty good structure, and everything sort of worked pretty well.”

The four-time major champion argued that LIV Golf’s arrival forced the PGA Tour to make significant changes to retain elite players.

“LIV created this false economy where we had to up prize funds and had to cut fields and try to support the top players and all that stuff,” McIlroy said.

He acknowledged that those measures were necessary at the time.

“I think needed to happen because that was the only way to retain talent at the time.”

However, McIlroy believes the situation has changed.

“But now that LIV looks like it’s less of a threat, I think that, as I said, the old ways of the PGA Tour weren’t actually that bad.”

The Northern Irishman also raised concerns about the proposed Track 1 and Track 2 tournament structure currently being discussed within the PGA Tour.

“Track 2 is a glorified Korn Ferry event,” McIlroy said.

“I don’t think the Canadian Open should be one of those.”

He added that some long-standing tournaments could face challenges if sponsors are unable to meet increased financial demands.

“I just think there’s going to be certain events that might lose their stature if a sponsor doesn’t pony up $30 million.”

Rory McIlroy Praises Shinnecock Hills Ahead of U.S. Open

While discussions about the PGA Tour’s future continue, McIlroy’s immediate focus remains on the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

The 2011 U.S. Open champion described the New York venue as one of the toughest championship tests in golf.

“It’s a great golf course,” McIlroy said. “I think it’s the best championship test in the country.”

According to McIlroy, the course demands excellence in every area of the game.

“I think it tests all aspects of the game. Driving, iron play, you need to have your wits about you around the greens. It’s a lot of strategy, thoughtfulness.”

Shinnecock Hills last hosted the U.S. Open in 2018, when difficult conditions generated significant discussion among players. McIlroy expects weather and wind to once again play a major role this week.

“It’s a golf course where it can turn very quickly,” he said.

“You get a day like yesterday with a lot of wind and dry clear conditions like this and we’re just going to have to be mindful of that as the week goes on.”

Despite the challenge, McIlroy welcomed the test awaiting players.

“It’s a wonderful golf course and I’m looking forward to the test that it’s going to provide this week.”

As one of the favorites entering the championship, McIlroy will attempt to add a second U.S. Open title to his resume while continuing to play a prominent role in golf’s ongoing debate about the future of the PGA Tour.