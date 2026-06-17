Rory McIlroy Delivers Final Verdict on Shinnecock Before U.S. Open

The Masters champion arrives at Shinnecock Hills searching for his second U.S. Open title and seventh major championship overall. As one of the tournament favorites alongside Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy has spent much of the week discussing the unique challenge awaiting players on one of America’s most iconic courses.

Among the most talked-about storylines has been the possibility that USGA officials could water portions of the golf course between the morning and afternoon waves during the opening two rounds. The move initially raised eyebrows throughout the golf world, and McIlroy admitted his first reaction was skepticism.

However, after learning more about the reasoning behind the decision, the Northern Irishman quickly changed his tune and offered strong praise for both the setup and Shinnecock Hills itself.

McIlroy Admits His First Reaction Was Wrong

Speaking with reporters ahead of the championship, McIlroy acknowledged he did not immediately understand why officials were considering watering the course during competition.

“When I first heard of it my first reaction was, ‘That’s stupid, why are they doing that?'” McIlroy said.

But after speaking with tournament officials and hearing their explanation, the four-time major champion realized the decision was rooted in maintaining consistency and fairness throughout the day.

“It’s a unique golf course,” McIlroy explained. “The members at Shinnecock will tell you they do that every single day. Every single day at this course the members play, they put water on the course at 2 p.m.”

The expected wind forecast appears to be a major factor in the USGA’s thinking. Strong gusts could quickly dry out greens and create significantly different conditions between morning and afternoon tee times.

McIlroy ultimately agreed that a light watering schedule could help preserve competitive integrity.

“I think, especially with the heaviness of the wind on Thursday, it’s probably prudent to do that,” he said.

While Friday’s forecast looks somewhat calmer, McIlroy believes the same approach could still benefit the field.

“I think just for fairness and competitive integrity, they do it on Friday, too.”

Why McIlroy Believes Shinnecock Is America’s Best Championship Test

The discussion surrounding course conditions comes as McIlroy continues to praise Shinnecock Hills as one of the finest championship venues in the country.

Earlier in the week, McIlroy called the historic layout the best all-around test in American golf when conditions are set up properly.

“I think if everything is going the way everyone wants it in terms of weather, setup, I think it’s the best championship test in the country,” McIlroy said.

According to McIlroy, Shinnecock challenges every aspect of a player’s game.

“I think it tests all aspects of the game: driving, iron play, you need to have your wits about you on the greens. It’s a lot of strategy, thoughtfulness.”

That balance is one reason many players are excited about the week ahead. Unlike some modern venues that favor power or putting alone, Shinnecock demands precision from tee to green while forcing players to adapt constantly to the wind.

McIlroy also stressed that the USGA is not attempting to rescue an out-of-control golf course.

“My concern was you don’t want it to look as if you’ve lost the golf course, and you’re starting to put water on it, which I don’t think is what they’re going to do.”

Instead, after hearing the full explanation, McIlroy believes the plan simply reflects the unique nature of Shinnecock Hills.

“Once you actually listened and you let them break it down to you, you’re like, yeah, that makes sense.”

With windy conditions expected and one of golf’s toughest venues ready to test the world’s best players, McIlroy appears convinced that Shinnecock Hills is once again poised to deliver the type of U.S. Open challenge golf fans love to see.