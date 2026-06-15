Rory McIlroy, Wife Erica Stoll Announce Major Personal News Ahead of U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy is preparing for one of the biggest weeks of the golf calendar, but his focus has not been solely on what happens at Shinnecock Hills.

Just days before the 2026 U.S. Open, McIlroy revealed a major personal development involving his wife, Erica Stoll, and their daughter Poppy. The six-time major champion confirmed that the family has officially settled into their new home in Surrey, England, marking a significant lifestyle change after spending more than a decade based primarily in Florida.

The announcement comes at an intriguing time for McIlroy. After capturing the Masters again earlier this year and once again positioning himself among the game’s elite, the Northern Irishman now heads into the U.S. Open carrying both momentum on the course and a fresh chapter away from it.

Rory McIlroy Confirms Major Family Move With Erica Stoll

Rumors about McIlroy’s plans to spend more time in the United Kingdom have circulated for well over a year. Fellow PGA Tour player J.J. Spaun previously revealed that McIlroy had discussed building a home near London, and reports later surfaced that the property underwent extensive renovations before the family moved in.

Ahead of the Memorial Tournament, McIlroy finally confirmed that the move had become a reality.

“I had a couple of weeks off and we got ourselves settled into our house in London for the summer,” McIlroy said. “It was nice to be there for the last 10 days.”

The property is reportedly located within Surrey’s exclusive Wentworth Estate, one of England’s most prestigious golf communities. The area is home to several high-profile residents and sits adjacent to the renowned Wentworth Club, a venue McIlroy knows well throughout his European golf career.

The move appears to fulfill a long-held desire for Stoll, who has openly expressed interest in spending more time in the UK. During previous appearances in Netflix’s Full Swing series, McIlroy acknowledged that his wife preferred a greater balance between life in America and Europe.

While the family is expected to spend extended periods in England moving forward, reports indicate McIlroy will continue maintaining his Florida residence during portions of the PGA Tour season.

The relocation also comes two years after McIlroy and Stoll reconciled following a brief and highly publicized divorce filing in 2024. Since then, the couple has largely kept their family life out of the spotlight while focusing on raising their daughter.

Can McIlroy Carry Momentum Into the U.S. Open?

As significant as the move may be personally, McIlroy’s attention now turns toward ending another major championship week with a trophy in his hands.

Sportsbooks currently view him as one of the leading contenders at Shinnecock Hills, with odds generally placing him second behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Those numbers imply roughly an eight-to-ten percent chance of lifting the trophy Sunday evening.

There are several reasons for optimism.

McIlroy already owns one major title this season after winning the Masters in April and arrives following a respectable T12 finish at the Memorial Tournament. Shinnecock’s wide fairways should also suit one of the longest drivers in professional golf, potentially allowing him to take advantage of his power off the tee.

However, there are still concerns.

McIlroy recently admitted that his driver has not felt as reliable as he would like, and driving accuracy has been a persistent issue throughout the season.

Entering the week, he ranks outside the top 100 on Tour in driving accuracy percentage, a potentially dangerous weakness at a U.S. Open where thick rough heavily punishes wayward tee shots.

History also provides a mixed picture. While McIlroy famously won the U.S. Open in dominant fashion back in 2011, the tournament has often been his most challenging major. He has missed five cuts in the event during his career, including at Shinnecock Hills when the course last hosted the championship in 2018.

Still, with a major already secured this season and a settled home life providing stability away from the course, McIlroy arrives at Shinnecock believing another major victory could be within reach.