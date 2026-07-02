Rory McIlroy and Wife Share Rare Moment After Divorce Rumors

Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll, shared rare PDA after their divorce rumors.

McIlroy and Stoll filed for a divorce in May of 2024, but they eventually decided to reconcile and are back together. However, since then, the two haven’t shown much public affection.

Yet, as McIlroy and Stoll were attending Wimbledon, the two were caught kissing and showing PDA, which is rare for the couple.

The two don’t often show public affection, but with the camera on them, they kissed, and Stoll flashed her wedding ring.

Amid the affair and divorce rumors, it’s clear that McIlory and Stoll are doing well, which is good news for their relationship.

McIlroy Moved to England for Summer

As McIlroy is playing less, he and his wife made a personal announcement.

McIlroy revealed before the Memorial Tournament that they had decided to move back to Europe for the summer to be closer to family and friends.

“I feel like a part-timer these days. Yeah, had a couple of weeks off, we got ourselves settled into our house in London for the summer,” McIlroy said to reporters. “So, it was nice to be in there for the last 10 days. A little bit of practice, stopped off at Shinnecock on the way here on Monday, scouted it a little bit, and played. Excited for a nice, good tournament here, I missed this one last year, so it’s good to be back. The course is as hard as ever, so looking forward to the challenge this week.”

McIlroy usually lives in Florida, but he, Erica, and their daughter Poppy will be living in England for the summer.

It’s a unique change for McIlroy as he and his wife are enjoyng their time in England by attending Wimbledon. McIlroy is also gearing up for his return at The Open as he looks to win his second major of the year.

McIlroy Shares Take on The Open

The Open will take place at Royal Birkdale for the first time in nine years.

Ahead of the the return to Royal Birkdale, McIlroy said the course feels very different than what he played last time.

“It’s good. A little bit different from 2017, the last time we played an Open here,” McIlroy said to Sky Sports. “Some different green complexes, different holes. The fifth hole I just played is completely different. I like it. A good driveable par four. A bit of a penalty if you got for it and miss. I don’t know if the water is quite in play on the right but a lot of big deep bunkers guarding the green.”

McIlroy was able to get a practice round in as he looks to get used to links golf again.

“It’s good to get up here and play early. I’ve been trying to do that at every major championship, which is working out for me,” McIlroy said. “Try to play a bit of links golf, get used to these conditions again.”

The Open Champioship will take place from July 16-19 at Royal Birkdale.