Sam Burns Makes Feelings Clear on LIV Players Potentially Returning to Tour

Sam Burns had a decision to make when LIV Golf began changing the landscape of professional golf.

The PGA Tour star ultimately stayed put, even as several of the sport’s biggest names accepted lucrative offers to join the rival league. Years later, Burns has watched the situation continue to evolve, and his outlook on the players who left might surprise some golf fans.

With questions now surrounding what could come next for LIV players, Burns addressed the possibility of seeing some of those familiar names on the PGA Tour again.

And he has a pretty clear idea of what he would like to see happen.

Burns Addresses Possible Return of LIV Golf Players

Burns believes professional golf is at its best when the top players aren’t separated by tour affiliation.

That includes LIV standouts such as Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, two players who would immediately strengthen PGA Tour fields if circumstances ever allowed them to return.

“I think it’s best for the game of golf as a whole,” Burns said. “And ultimately that’s what I want as a competitor. You want to play against the best players every week.”

Burns went a step further, indicating he doesn’t believe the door will remain permanently closed to players who left the PGA Tour.

“Ultimately, I think there will be a path back for those guys,” Burns said. “I don’t exactly know what it’ll look like.”

How that would happen is a much more complicated question.

The PGA Tour would have to balance the potential benefits of bringing star players back with concerns from golfers who remained with the organization. There could also be financial penalties, eligibility requirements or other conditions attached to any future return.

“It’s definitely a topic that’s kind of over my head,” Burns said. “There’s a lot of things to figure out with it.”

Burns Didn’t Hold LIV Decisions Against Other Golfers

Burns’ willingness to welcome players back is consistent with how he approached the LIV controversy from the beginning.

His own decision was straightforward. When Burns’ name appeared in speculation about possible LIV targets in 2022, he publicly backed the PGA Tour and made it clear that he wasn’t planning to leave.

But Burns didn’t believe his decision gave him the right to condemn players who chose differently.

“I don’t blame anyone for going,” Burns said. “I think everyone has the freedom to kind of choose the path that they want to take. And ultimately, sometimes we make decisions with information that we have, and it doesn’t pan out.”

Brooks Koepka returned to the PGA Tour through its Returning Member Program, which required him to accept significant conditions in order to regain membership.

The program was limited, however, and didn’t create a permanent return policy for other LIV golfers.

What Comes Next for LIV Golf?

The rival league has undergone changes since its 2022 launch, and Burns admitted he isn’t sure what the next chapter will look like.

“A lot of the LIV stuff is kind of up in the air right now,” Burns said. “I don’t really know the future of it.”

The uncertainty Burns referenced comes as LIV Golf deals with multiple issues late in its 2026 season. Fresh Tape Media, which produced the league’s preseason media days event in January, sued LIV for more than $1.23 million in alleged unpaid fees and interest, according to a complaint filed in New York in July.

The dispute gained additional attention during the same week LIV officially canceled its previously scheduled $40 million team championship in Michigan. The event had been set to serve as the league’s season finale, adding another significant change to LIV’s 2026 calendar.

Despite all the uncertainty surrounding the process, Burns believes the divide will eventually become less permanent.

“I think ultimately you’ll see those guys back at some point,” Burns said. “I don’t know what the path will look like or their return to the PGA Tour.

“But as a fan of golf as well, I think it’s great for our game.”