Bryson DeChambeau Dealt Concerning Career News Amid PGA Tour & LIV Golf Decisions

Bryson DeChambeau’s options for his future may be limited if LIV Golf is unable to survive amid the league’s current financial uncertainty. LIV Golf’s CEO Scott O’Neil announced on August 19, that the league faces a deadline when it comes to finding new funding.

O’Neil’s comments come after LIV Golf canceled the team championship scheduled to end the season in Michigan.

“CEO Scott O’Neil admitted Wednesday that LIV Golf has ‘a very compressed timeline’ to finalize a deal with a new lead investor, and such an agreement will require buy-in from a majority of the current player roster,” Reuters detailed in an August 19, story titled, “CEO says LIV faces deadline for funding deal, needs player buy-in.”

“… With the Saudi Public Investment Fund withdrawing its support ‌after the end of the current season, LIV faces an uncertain future that could involve filing for bankruptcy as vendors and even players have said they are still awaiting certain paychecks.”

Let’s explore the latest golf news and rumors when it comes to DeChambeau’s future.

Bryson DeChambeau Is ‘All-In on Keeping LIV Alive’

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DeChambeau faces a decision on whether to continue with LIV Golf as the golfer’s financial interest appears to be heavily tied to the future of the league. The star has left the door open for a potential return to the PGA Tour, but the organization will need to decide how to handle touted golfers like DeChambeau and Jon Rahm if the athletes bolt LIV.

DeChambeau has also floated the idea of becoming a full-time content creator and not playing in either league. O’Neil name dropped DeChambeau during his press conference which revealed a “very compressed timeline” for finding funding.

The star is “all-in on keeping LIV alive,” reports Reuters.

“But one player who appears to be all-in on keeping LIV alive is ​Bryson DeChambeau,” Reuters added. “Goldthorpe’s BC ⁠Partners has a stake in DeChambeau’s agency, GSE, and DeChambeau reportedly led a players’ meeting at LIV Golf New York in Bedminster, N.J.”

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil on Byrson DeChambeau: ‘I Certainly Hope He’s With Us for the Future’

LIV Golf faces mounting issues including lawsuits, claims of missed payments, lack of potential funding for 2027 and beyond as well as the risk of stars like DeChambeau and Rahm departing in the coming months. DeChambeau may be “all-in” on LIV Golf continuing, but it may not matter if the league is forced to fold.

“I have a lot of time for Bryson,” O’Neil noted during his press conference, per Reuters. “I talk to him quite a bit. Having spent 30 years in this business of sports, spending time with professional athletes for most of it, I’ve never met one ⁠who’s truly, ​truly — not what they say but what they do, truly focused and be mission driven, and he’s ​one of those guys. He cares about the global game of golf.

“… Bryson has become a good friend, a good advocate of the league. I certainly hope he’s with us for the future.”

PGA Tour Rumors Loom for Bryson DeChambeau Amid LIV Golf’s Uncertain Future

ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti reported that DeChambeau was among the golfers at a LIV Golf meeting on Tuesday, August 18. Despite chatter about a potential PGA Tour return, DeChambeau’s actions indicate LIV Golf continues to be his preferred option.

The challenge is it may not matter if the league is unable to secure firm funding for 2027 and beyond.

“While two-time U.S. Open winner DeChambeau has been involved in trying to maintain and shape the league’s future, meeting alongside O’Neil with investors and even leading a players-only meeting at Trump National Golf Club earlier this month, Rahm’s commitment to the league beyond this year is far more unclear,” Uggetti wrote in an August 18, story titled, “LIV players have mixed feelings after meeting proposed investor.”

“The PGA Tour, for its part, has been consistent in that it cannot contact Rahm or discuss the specifics of a return until it is proved he’s out of his LIV contract.”