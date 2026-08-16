Sam Burns & Wife Caroline Burns Announced Major Personal News Before FedExCup Playoffs

It has been quite a year for Sam Burns and wife, Caroline (Campbell) Burns, both on and off the golf course. A little more than one month before the start of the PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs, Sam and Caroline revealed a major life change.

The couple welcomed their second child to the world on July 3, 2026. Sam and Caroline’s daughter, Belle, initially had a due date of July 14, but the couple’s new baby arrived a little early.

Amid the birth of the couple’s new baby, Sam faced a difficult decision regarding whether to play in The Open Championship a few weeks later. After speaking with Scottie Scheffler and others, Sam ultimately decided to play in the major tournament.

“I still wasn’t sure if I could get there mentally,” Sam told PGATour.com during a July 15, interview. “It’s just a weird dynamic of having a new baby, and you want to be there for them and your family.

“I think it was ultimately my decision of, could I get there from a mental standpoint of having to leave?” Sam added.

“… We only get four of these (majors) a year. If it was a different event, I probably wouldn’t be here.”

After Growing Up as Childhood Friends, Things Turned Romantic in College for Sam Burns & Wife, Caroline Burns

Sam and Caroline are now the proud parents of two kids: Belle and Bear. The couple’s son, Bear, is a new big brother.

After growing up together, Caroline and Sam got married on December 14, 2019. While the couple were childhood friends, nothing romantic took place between Caroline and Sam until the two were college students.

“We grew up in the same hometown but went to different schools and so we didn’t start dating until college,” Caroline told WJCL News during a 2019 interview.

“But (we have) really known each other forever and… I was his first valentine when we were five years old. So, that’s our sweet story.”

Sam Burns’ Wife Caroline’s Message to Golfer: ‘You Need to be Where Your Feet Are’

Sam has been one of the top golfers in 2026. Heading into the final round of the St. Jude Championship, Burns is No. 4 in the projected FedExCup Playoffs standings.

It has not been easy as the couple deals with the transition of having a newborn. During The Open Championship, Sam’s wife attempted to provide the golfer with some encouragement.

“You need to be where your feet are,” Caroline texted Sam during The Open Championship, per Golf Digest’s Shane Ryan.

Sam is in contention heading into the final round of the St. Jude Championship. The golfer is competing against good friend Scottie Scheffler in tournament that is significant for Sam.

“Yeah, it would be really special (to win the St. Jude Championship),” Sam told reporters on August 15. “St. Jude has had such an impact on so many people, so many communities around the country, especially Shreveport, and it’s just so amazing what they do.

“So it’s great for us to be here and have them support this golf tournament. We always love coming here.”