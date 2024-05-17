‘Stunned’ Scottie Scheffler Said ‘Please Help Me’ After Kentucky Arrest, Reporter Says

“Stunned” world number 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler said, “Please help me,” after a Louisville, Kentucky, police officer “pulled” him out of his car on May 17 and placed him under arrest, according to an ESPN reporter who was at the scene.

Jeff Darlington, ESPN’s NFL reporter, posted a video to his X page that shows Scheffler’s arrest outside the Valhalla Golf Club, on the morning of a major PGA tournament, with the golfer’s tee time set for 10 a.m. ET. Darlington later appeared on ESPN to discuss what happened and what Scheffler said to him.

Scheffler was “walked over to the police car, placed in the back, in handcuffs. Very stunned about what was happening. Looked toward me as he was in those handcuffs and said, ‘Please help me,'” Darlington said on ESPN. “He very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation.It moved very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively. He was detained in that police vehicle for approximately 20 minutes. The police officers at that point did not understand that Scottie Scheffler was a golfer in the tournament nor, of course, that he is the number one player in the world.”

The Reporter Says That a Louisville Police Officer Tried to Pull Scottie Scheffler Out of His Vehicle

Darlington said the incident started when Scheffler tried to “pull around” people at a scene with Louisville Metro police officers.

“Entering Valhalla Golf Club this morning, we witnessed a car pull around us that was – Scottie Scheffler was in the car to be very clear about the details here,” he said in the ESPN broadcast.

“Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police officers, placed in the back of a police vehicle in handcuffs after he tried to pull around what he believed to be security, ended up being police officers,” he said.

“They told him to stop. When he didn’t stop, the police officer attached himself to the vehicle. Scheffler then traveled another 10 yards before stopping the car,” continued Darlington. “The police officer then grabbed at his arm, attempting to pull him out of the car before Scheffler eventually opened the door. At which point, the police officer pulled Scheffler out of the car, pushed him up against the car, and immediately placed him in handcuffs.”

The arrest citation, posted on X by journalist Natalia Martinez, says that Detective Gillis “was directing traffic into Gate 1 of the Valhalla Golf Course due to the road being closed in both directions from an earlier fatal collision. Listed subject was driving eastbound to gain access to the course.”

The citation continues, “Subject pulled into the westbound lanes, where outbound traffic was flowing and to avoid backed up traffic. Detective Gillis was in the middle of the westbound lanes, in full LMPD uniform, and a hi-visibility yellow reflective rain jacket.”

Detective Gillis “stopped subject and attempted to give instructions. Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground. Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment by emergency medical personnel. Detective Gill’s uniform pants, valued at approximately $80 were damaged beyond repair,” the citation says.

Scottie Scheffler Told the Reporter, ‘It Was a Very Chaotic Situation’

Scheffler later released a statement to Darlington, which Darlington posted on his X page.

“Statement from Scottie Scheffler to me: ‘This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today,'” he said.

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective,” Scheffler’s statement to Darlington continued.

According to VINELink, Scott Alexander Scheffler, 27, was taken into the custody of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections at 7:28 a.m. on May 17 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was released on his own recognizance.

“He’s charged with assault second, criminal mischief, and disregarding an officer’s signals,” the attorney for Scottie Scheffler, Steve Romines, told reporters after the golfer was released from custody. He said the assault charge is a felony.

“We will just let it all play out,” Romines said. “It’s moving pretty fast at this time. We will litigate the case as it comes.”

CNN reported that he is charged “with second-degree assault on a police officer – a felony – along with lesser charges of third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.”

A PGA of America spokesman told CNN that it is an “ongoing situation” and they will provide updates “as they come.”