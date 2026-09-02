Scottie Scheffler & Wife Meredith Get Unexpected Response From Son After Big Win

Scottie Scheffler closed out his 2026 season with another major victory at East Lake Golf Club. The world No. 1 defeated Viktor Hovland by three shots to win the TOUR Championship on Sunday.

Scheffler finished with a 4-under 66 and secured his second FedEx Cup title. The victory also marked his 22nd PGA Tour win and came with a $10 million prize.

After signing his scorecard, Scheffler was joined by his wife, Meredith, and their two sons, Bennett and Remy. The family celebrated together as Scheffler completed another successful season.

Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Recreate Bennett’s Viral Trophy Moment

@pgatour Go behind the scenes with Scottie Scheffler after winning his second TOUR Championship. (Presented by @FAGE) ♬ original sound – PGA Tour

Scottie Scheffler and Meredith tried to recreate a memorable family moment from the 2024 TOUR Championship. This time, their two-year-old son Bennett had a very different response.

After his latest victory, Scheffler reminded Bennett that he had previously sat inside the TOUR Championship trophy.

“Benny, do you know you’ve sat in this before? Did you know that?” Scheffler asked his son in a “PGA Tour” video.

Meredith, who was holding their five-month-old son Remy, added, “When you were a baby!”

Bennett was only three months old when Scheffler won the TOUR Championship in 2024. The family then posed with the infant sitting inside the trophy’s bowl.

Scheffler wanted to recreate that moment after his 2026 victory.

“Benny, do you want to sit in this again?” he asked. Bennett gave a simple response.“No,” the two-year-old said.

Scheffler took the refusal in stride. “All good,” he told a tournament staffer. “We’ll do it later.”

The exchange offered a lighthearted contrast to the viral family moment from two years earlier. Bennett had willingly posed with the trophy as a baby, but his two-year-old self had other plans after his father’s latest win.

The family still had plenty to celebrate at East Lake.

Scottie Scheffler Celebrates 22nd PGA Tour Win With Family

Scheffler’s family joined him in the clubhouse after his three-shot victory became official. The family of four embraced as they celebrated the $10 million win.

The victory also gave Scheffler his second FedEx Cup title. He previously won the season-long competition in 2024.

Scheffler has repeatedly credited his family for supporting him throughout his career. He has said that his wife and parents give him a place to return to regardless of his results on the golf course.

“I feel like no matter how I play on the golf course, I’m always coming home to people that love me,” Scheffler said.

He specifically mentioned Meredith and his parents when discussing that support.

Scheffler finished the 2026 season with three PGA Tour victories. He won the American Express in January and the FedEx St. Jude Championship two weeks before the TOUR Championship.

The results also strengthen his case for PGA Tour Player of the Year. Scheffler finished first in several key statistical categories during the season.

Now that the season has ended, Scheffler plans to spend more time with his family. He previously said he wanted to return home and enjoy time with Bennett, who loves cars, trucks, dirt, golf and sports, and Remy.

“Immediately when the season ends, the first thing I want to do is just spend the time at home,” Scheffler said.