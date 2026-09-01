Scottie Scheffler Sends Message to His Family After Historic Tour Championship Win

Scottie Scheffler made sure his family and team received the credit after a historic weekend at the Tour Championship.

The world No. 1 golfer shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on September 1 celebrating his 22nd PGA Tour victory. Scheffler, 30, included photos with the Tour Championship trophy, his caddie Ted Scott and his wife, Meredith Scheffler. He also made his appreciation clear in the accompanying message.

“Couldn’t have done this without my family, friends, and team! Thank you @tourchampionship for an amazing week,” Scheffler wrote.

The post came after Scheffler closed out his season with a three-shot victory, a $10 million payday and another place in the PGA Tour record books.

Scottie Scheffler Celebrates Historic Win With His Family

Scheffler’s family was there when his latest victory became official.

People reported that Scheffler signed his scorecard in the clubhouse before seeing Meredith and their two sons, Bennett, 2, and Remy, 5 months. His reaction quickly changed when he spotted his family, and the four celebrated the accomplishment together.

Scheffler later held Remy while celebrating and hoisted the Tour Championship trophy.

The win marked Scheffler’s third victory of the season, but the success did not come as easily as that number might suggest. He went six months between winning The American Express in January and the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August. Scheffler also finished in the top five 10 times during the season.

“It’s really difficult to win out here,” Scheffler told reporters after the Tour Championship. “I feel like, when I’m close, it can be almost even more frustrating.”

With his season officially finished, Scheffler also allowed himself an unusual celebration.

“I had a beer for the first time in a long time,” Scheffler told reporters. “I don’t really drink very often. My wife and my manager were like, ‘Wow, I haven’t seen you have a beer in a long time.’ Well, season’s over now. I’m going to have a beer. Well-earned beer.”

Scheffler Breaks Tiger Woods’ Long-Standing PGA Tour Record

Scheffler’s Tour Championship victory also moved him past Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour’s career money list after collecting the $10 million prize.

However, that was not the only history Scheffler made.

Scheffler finished atop the PGA Tour money list for the fifth consecutive season, something neither Woods nor Jack Nicklaus accomplished during their careers.

Scheffler also recorded the lowest scoring average in PGA Tour history during the 2026 season. His latest victory moved him to fifth on the all-time PGA Tour win-percentage list, trailing only Woods, Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson and Sam Snead.

The records added to a season in which Scheffler continued collecting top finishes even when victories proved harder to secure.

Scottie Scheffler Already Revealed His Offseason Priority

Scheffler’s September 1 message also reflected something he has previously said about balancing golf with his growing family.

In a May interview with People, Scheffler revealed that spending time at home with Meredith and their sons would become his priority as soon as his season ended.

“Immediately when the season ends, the first thing I want to do is just spend the time at home,” Scheffler said. “Bennett is hilarious. He’s just your typical little boy—he loves cars and trucks and dirt. He loves golf, he loves sports, and I look forward to just being able to be there and experience those things with him.”