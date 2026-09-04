Scottie Scheffler’s Blunt Decision on LIV Golf Offer Revealed After Tour Championship

Fresh off Scottie Scheffler’s comeback win at the Tour Championship, the star’s caddie, Ted Scott, is giving fans a peak behind the curtain revealing some of their private conversations. One of these topics was the idea of Scheffler potentially joining LIV Golf.

Scott revealed that he had a conversation with Scheffler regarding the expectation that LIV Golf would pursue the star back when the league first started. Scheffler had no interest in bolting the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, regardless of the lucrative offer.

“And then I remember whenever all the LIV stuff was going on, I told him- he was No. 1 in the world, and I didn’t know- but I said, ‘They’re probably going to offer you like $250 million to go over there,'” Scott recalled in a September 1, interview with PGA Tour Radio.

“And he said, I don’t care what they offer me, they can offer me a billion dollars. I’m going to go where the best players are because I just want to beat people. And I was like, ‘Wow, this guy’s just different,'” Scott added.

“… I think that’s partial part of his superpower is that the money doesn’t distract him.”

Tiger Woods Turned Down $700 Million Offer to Bolt PGA Tour for LIV Golf

It is unclear if LIV Golf ever made an official offer to Scheffler as the golfer appeared to make it clear that his answer would be no. Back in 2022, former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman revealed that Tiger Woods turned down a massive offer (between $700 to $800 million) to defect to the league.

“That number was out there before I became CEO,” Norman told Fox News in August 2022, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

“Look, Tiger is a needle mover, right? So, of course you’re got to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that ($700 to $800 million) neighborhood.”

Scottie Scheffler Passed Tiger Woods to be the Top Earner in PGA Tour History

These lucrative offers appear to be a thing of the past as LIV Golf’s future hangs in the balance. Rumors of LIV Golf facing bankruptcy are swirling as the league has struggled to find funding after losing the backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) .

Scheffler’s earnings have been in focus as the star officially passed Tiger Woods as the top earner in PGA Tour history. The star’s $10 million check from winning the Tour Championship helped Scheffler make history.

Scheffler’s $130.3 million career earnings allowed the golfer to surpass Woods’ $120.9 million on golf’s all-time list.

“I mean, the guy literally when I first started working for him was 19th in the world and he had a white golf bag and I asked him, I didn’t know him that well, I was like, ‘Why don’t you have sponsors?'” Scott recalled. “And he’s like, ‘Well, because I just want to play the equipment that I want to play.’ And I was like, okay.

“… So the $10 million doesn’t matter to that guy. And if we were in the pool playing volleyball, he would want to beat you just as bad as he wants to beat you at the FedExCup. That’s the essence of who Scotty is and that’s what he loves.”