48 Hours With Scottie Scheffler: Inside the ‘Boring’ World of the PGA Tour’s No. 1 Player

Scottie Scheffler is heated.

As the Georgia sun beats down, Scheffler yells into the air the way your child might during a three-hour wait to ride Thunder Mountain at Disney World. Except it is Saturday at the Tour Championship, not at Magic Kingdom.

Scheffler misreads a short putt and is yelling at no one in particular. The normally buzzing gallery stands in the kind of stunned silence that is reserved for a funeral.

The challenge with greatness is that sometimes it can have you searching for answers. Eventually, Scheffler makes eye contact with longtime caddie Ted Scott, whose composure never changes.

Scott is like the reliable friend who gets you to the Uber at 2 a.m. after a long night out, but in this case, the caddie leads Scheffler to the next tee box.

After spending two days following Scheffler inside the ropes during the Tour Championship, the golfer’s meltdown is one of the few relatable moments from the weekend.

‘Adopt Me, Scottie!’

Hours earlier, Scheffler is greeting every person on the first tee box. Scheffler shakes hands with everyone, from PGA Tour staffers to volunteers, like a seasoned politician running for mid-term re-election. The golfer gets to fellow PGA golfer Cameron Young who covers his fist with a towel before dapping up Scheffler.

It is a lighthearted moment as Scheffler battled hand, foot, and mouth disease days earlier at the BMW Championship.

From Scheffler’s unique footwork to the incessant yelling from the gallery, there is not much about the golfer’s life on the course that is relatable. Patrons are constantly yelling to get Scheffler’s attention.

Most comments are harmless but rarely are the remarks as funny as the liquid courage can make things seem.

One fan yells, “Adopt me, Scottie!” while countless others say some variation of, “You got this, Scottie.”

The star never responds with: “Of course I do. I’m Scottie Scheffler.”

I wonder if he thinks it.

Scottie Scheffler Went From Being Chased to Chasing in 2026

It is Sunday at East Lake, and Scheffler is chasing in the same way the golfer has all year. For much of Scheffler’s career, the star has chased history.

Chasing the ghosts of Tiger and Jack. Chasing green jackets.

Always chasing something in the distance but never his peers.

Heading into the final round of the Tour Championship, Scheffler is quite literally chasing Viktor Hovland. Scheffler trails Hovland by three strokes going into the final day, and the star tees off several groups ahead of the leaders.

The buzz is already building just a few holes into Hovland and Ryan Gerard’s final round at East Lake.

“Scottie’s coming,” patrons watching Hovland and Gerard can be heard saying.

Sounds From East Lake: ‘Scottie’s Coming’

It is an abnormally sparse crowd for the leaders. The patrons already knew what would happen.

All of Atlanta knows Scheffler is going to add another trophy, even if the leaderboard says otherwise. Scheffler got off to a hot start on Sunday, and I quickly bounce from the Hovland-Gerard pairing to follow Scheffler and Chris Gotterup.

East Lake is already ahead of the future as the biggest crowd follows Scheffler long before the star takes permanent possession of first place. Scheffler spent much of 2026 doing a different kind of chasing, and not always with as much good fortune as the golfer had at the Tour Championship.

Yes, Scheffler posted three wins this season, but there were also five tournaments where the star finished as the runner-up. Scheffler does not talk sentimentally about chasing history.

The star frequently brushes off Tiger talk, even though Scheffler’s win at East Lake allowed the star to pass Woods to become the highest earner in golf history.

Scottie Scheffler: ‘I Don’t Want to Look Back at the End of My Career & Feel Like I Could Have Done More’

Scheffler doesn’t have time for sentimentality.

Instead, Scheffler frames 2026 the same way he framed the more picturesque ghosts of the golfer’s past that led to multiple major wins. Scheffler is competing against the course and himself the only way he knows how: no days off.

“I don’t take tournaments off,” Scheffler reflects after the Tour Championship win. “I don’t take days off during tournaments. I try to give it my all each and every day. I feel like it’s a gift to play out here on the PGA Tour, and don’t want to take it for granted.

“I don’t want to look back at the end of my career and feel like I could have done more in order to play well. I want to be able to tell myself when I hang it up that I did everything I could.”

Scottie Scheffler’s FedExCup Title Run Included 5 2nd-Place Finishes

There are rare moments when Scheffler appears human. Take for instance the pit stops Scheffler takes in each of the final two rounds at East Lake.

Fans often wonder how race car drivers or golfers go to the bathroom during competitions. The NASCAR answer is much more complicated, but there are makeshift bathrooms for PGA Tour golfers every few holes.

Scheffler bombs a drive 300-plus yards then steps into porta potty. It is a bit like watching Santa Clause walk out of a bathroom on Christmas Eve.

Fans look around wondering where Scheffler went only to cheer when the star magically appears.

About 24 hours after Scheffler’s Saturday meltdown, the golfer is about to win another Tour Championship. On No. 18, Scheffler steps away from his approach shot in frustration.

There is a loud commotion at another hole, and Scheffler grows frustrated with the noise. Scheffler is often confused for being a bit vanilla when compared to some of his peers.

Winning can look boring.

If you look closely, Scheffler flips the switch when he needs to even if his demeanor often says otherwise.

Chasing greatness has a price.

Scheffler returns to hit his approach shot only for the ball to land a few feet from the pin.

Sometimes, chasing greatness looks a lot like chasing Viktor Hovland in Atlanta humidity on a Sunday. Scorecards don’t have room for notes rating a particular tournament’s performance.

Neither do trophies.

The 1 Thing That Surprised Scottie Scheffler’s Wife, Meredith

Minutes before Scheffler is set to speak with the media, the star surprises even his wife, Meredith Scheffler. The golfer is searching for a rare treasure to pair with his newest trophy: an ice cold beer.

“I had a beer for the first time in a long time,” Scheffler admits minutes after winning the FedExCup trophy. “It just sounded good.

“Right when we got off the course, I got in there, these guys are trying to get me to do media and all this stuff. I was like how much time do we really have? They’re like we’ve got a couple minutes. All right, let me go inside and get some air conditioning. There was an open bar inside, and I’m like, all right, I’m grabbing a beer. It tasted great,” Scheffler continued.

“I don’t really drink very often. My wife and my manager were like, ‘Wow, I haven’t seen you have a beer in a long time.’ Well, season’s over now. I’m going to have a beer. Well-earned beer.”

There may be no days off, but a few minutes can’t hurt.

When Scheffler’s career finally goes from being written in pencil to pen, something tells me the 2026 Tour Championship victory will get lumped in with a lot of the golfer’s other accomplishments.

Yet, the ones who were standing under those Georgia pines on that scorching Sunday will remember. We’ll remember what it was like to see greatness chased in person, and it often does not look quite as picturesque in person.

But then you look up and suddenly Scheffler sits atop the leaderboard.

Scottie Scheffler Is Not Chasing Greatness. The PGA Tour Golfer Is Chasing the Next Shot

The skies at East Lake turn to a light pink as the sun sets over the magnolia trees. Another year. Another Scheffler title.

What often gets lost in history is the middle of the story, forgotten for the beginning and the end that makes for better social media clips.

But just like a warm peach cobbler, the middle is the good stuff.

“I’m sitting here and I’m excited to get rest for a few days, but then I’m excited to get back and start working again,” Scheffler remarks in his final media session of the season.

“I feel like in order to become good at this game, you have to really enjoy the harder parts of it, the stuff that’s a little bit more mundane.”

Long neck ice cold beer never broke our hearts, but golf does in a way that few sports can. Yet, it is these “mundane” moments that have led Scheffler to 22 wins and counting, including four majors and two Tour Championship titles.

Tom Brady famously maintained that his favorite Super Bowl is the next one. It is now clear that Scheffler isn’t chasing the next major or next win.

Scheffler is simply chasing the next shot.

For now, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

Cheers, Scottie.