Scottie Scheffler Reveals Surprising Guilty Pleasure After Making PGA Tour History

Scottie Scheffler is once again the FedExCup champion after winning the Tour Championship. Scheffler’s celebration surprised even his wife, Meredith Scheffler, who cheered on the star at East Lake alongside the couple’s two kids.

The greatest golfer in the world celebrated the PGA Tour title with an ice cold beer, surprising even his wife. Scheffler revealed that he rarely drinks, but winning the PGA Tour title felt like the right time.

“I had a beer for the first time in a long time,” Scheffler said during his August 31, 2026, media session following his Tour Championship win. “It just sounded good. Right when we got off the course, I got in there, these guys are trying to get me to do media and all this stuff. I was like how much time do we really have? They’re like we’ve got a couple minutes.

“All right, let me go inside and get some air conditioning. There was an open bar inside, and I’m like, all right, I’m grabbing a beer. It tasted great,” Scheffler added.

“I don’t really drink very often. My wife and my manager were like, ‘Wow, I haven’t seen you have a beer in a long time.’ Well, season’s over now. I’m going to have a beer. Well-earned beer.”

Heading Into the Final Round, Scottie Scheffler Trailed Viktor Hovland by 3 Strokes at Tour Championship

Scheffler has a lot to celebrate as the result of the PGA Tour season that may look all too familiar, but it was not an easy run for the star. The golfer spent much of the season chasing down opposing golfers and finished in second place five times.

Scheffler was still able to secure three wins in 2026, including the Tour Championship. The star won his second FedExCup title at East Lake, but entered the final round trailing Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard and others on the leaderboard.

Ahead of the final round, Scheffler trailed Hovland by three strokes.

“To come in this year maybe not winning the tournaments that I could have won throughout the regular season, to come in and win 2 out of 3 playoff events is definitely a nice way to finish off the season,” Scheffler noted.

“That was definitely my motto going into the playoffs. Maybe in years I’ve underperformed in the postseason, and maybe this is a year I’ll perform better in the postseason than I have in the regular season.”

Scottie Scheffler Made PGA Tour History by Passing Tiger Woods on Career Earnings List

While winning another FedExCup, Scheffler also made PGA Tour history. Scheffler’s victory allowed the star to win $10 million and pass Tiger Woods on the career earnings list.

Woods previously held the record at $120.9 million, but Scheffler now sits alone at the top of the earnings list with $130.3 million. Rory McIlroy is also chasing down Woods, earning $119.5 million during his career.

Scottie Scheffler: ‘At Times, I Probably Could Be a Bit of a Pain to be Around’

There were also random things Scheffler played through this season like dealing with hand, foot, and mouth disease during the BMW Championship. Scheffler played through painful blisters during the tournament, a less than ideal circumstance during the PGA playoffs.

After the Tour Championship win, Scheffler revealed that he feels he is chasing his own greatness more than anything, but it can make it challenging for the people around him.

“I feel like I hold myself to a high standard, which I think sometimes can be good and bad,” Scheffler admitted. “I feel like at times I probably could be a bit of a pain to be around when things aren’t going the way they should. I don’t feel like I take days off. I’m highly competitive, and I’m very proud of being able to have the consistent results I’ve had over the years.

“I feel like it’s something that’s very difficult to do, and it’s something that I’m very proud of. I don’t take tournaments off. I don’t take days off during tournaments. I try to give it my all each and every day. I feel like it’s a gift to play out here on the PGA Tour, and don’t want to take it for granted,” Scheffler continued.

“I don’t want to look back at the end of my career and feel like I could have done more in order to play well. I want to be able to tell myself when I hang it up that I did everything I could.”