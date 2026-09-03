Scottie Scheffler Revealed His Offseason Priorities Months Before Making PGA Tour History

Scottie Scheffler already knew exactly how he wanted to spend his offseason months before completing another historic PGA Tour season.

Scheffler secured his 22nd PGA Tour victory with his family waiting for him at the clubhouse. The world No. 1 signed his scorecard before celebrating with wife Meredith Scheffler and their sons, 2-year-old Bennett and 5-month-old Remy.

The three-shot victory came with a $10 million check and pushed the 30-year-old past Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour’s career money list.

But Scheffler’s plans for what came next had little to do with golf. In a May interview, he said spending time at home with his growing family would be his immediate priority once the season ended.

Scottie Scheffler Revealed His First Offseason Priority Months Ago

Scheffler and Meredith welcomed Remy on March 27, making them parents of two young boys. With another long PGA Tour season underway, Scheffler told People he was already looking forward to having more time for everyday family life.

“Immediately when the season ends, the first thing I want to do is just spend the time at home,” Scheffler said. “Bennett is hilarious. He’s just your typical little boy—he loves cars and trucks and dirt. He loves golf, he loves sports, and I look forward to just being able to be there and experience those things with him.”

Scheffler also spoke about the quieter moments he treasures with Remy.

“Just getting a little smile and helping him fall asleep,” Scheffler said. “When they’re that age and they fall asleep on you, it’s the greatest.”

The golfer’s family has remained close throughout his career. During the Masters Tournament’s Par 3 Contest in April, Bennett carried a toy golf club around Augusta National while Meredith held Remy, who had been born just 12 days earlier.

Scheffler told the outlet that seeing his family together at Augusta gave him a chance to reflect on how much had changed since he and Meredith began dating in high school.

“It’s just amazing to see how far our lives have come, and now we have two little ones. . . . It’s a bit surreal,” Scheffler said. “When you date in high school, you never really know how things are going to work out.”

Scheffler Celebrates Historic Finish With a Rare Off-Course Move

Scheffler’s family was there again as he closed out his season with another victory.

After the win became official, Scheffler held Remy before lifting the tournament trophy. He also ended his season with something that surprised his wife and manager: a beer from the open bar before his media availability.

“I had a beer for the first time in a long time,” Scheffler told reporters. “I don’t really drink very often. My wife and my manager were like, ‘Wow, I haven’t seen you have a beer in a long time.’ Well, season’s over now. I’m going to have a beer. Well-earned beer.”

The victory capped a season in which Scheffler won three tournaments despite going six months between his first and second victories. He won The American Express in January before returning to the winner’s circle at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Scheffler has previously credited Meredith’s support and sacrifices as an important part of his career.

“It takes a lot of work for me to be able to do this for a living, and it’s a lot of sacrifice for [Meredith],” Scheffler told People. “To be able to celebrate those moments for both of us is really cool.”