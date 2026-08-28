Tiger Woods’ 2 Kids Are All Grown Up — And They’ve Chosen Very Different Paths

Tiger Woods has spent decades building one of golf’s most recognizable careers, but away from the PGA Tour, he is also the father of two children who have grown up around the sport.

Woods shares daughter Sam Alexis Woods and son Charlie Axel Woods with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. The former couple welcomed Sam in 2007 and Charlie in 2009 before finalizing their divorce in 2010.

As the children have gotten older, both have appeared alongside their famous father at golf events. However, Charlie has taken his interest in golf much further, while Sam has pursued her own interests away from the course.

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Is Attending His Alma Mater

Sam was born on June 18, 2007, in Orlando, Florida. Her name also has a connection to the Woods family.

Woods previously explained that his father called him “Sam” when he was growing up, leading him and Nordegren to choose the name for their first child.

Although Woods introduced his daughter to golf early, Sam did not develop the same relationship with the sport as her younger brother.

During a May 2024 appearance on “Today,” Woods explained that his daughter once associated golf with having to spend time away from him.

“When she was growing up, golf took Daddy away from her,” Woods said. “I had to pack and I had to leave and I would be gone for weeks and there was a negative connotation to it.”

Still, Sam has remained supportive of her father’s career.

She delivered the introduction when Woods entered the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022 and reflected on his recovery from his serious February 2021 car accident.

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“We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not,” Sam said. “Now, you’re not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this. You’re a fighter, you’ve defied the odds every time.”

Sam later served as her father’s caddie during the PNC Championship Pro-Am in December 2023. She returned to his bag for the 2024 PNC Championship, where the family shared another major golf moment.

Outside of golf, Sam has developed her own interests. According to Bleacher Report, she currently attends Stanford University, her father’s alma mater, and plans to study psychology and biology.

Charlie Woods Is Following Tiger Woods Into Competitive Golf

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Charlie, born Feb. 8, 2009, has followed a path much closer to his father’s.

Woods previously revealed that his son showed an interest in sports when he was only 2 years old. By age 11, Charlie was already winning junior golf competitions, with his father sometimes serving as his caddie.

Woods has said those experiences brought back memories of playing alongside his own father.

“I get emotional about it,” Woods said. “Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad.”

The father and son made their PNC Championship debut as a team in 2020.

“I don’t think words can describe it,” Woods told reporters afterward. “Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I. It’s memories for a lifetime.”

Charlie also played an important role in his father’s recovery following Woods’ 2021 car accident. Watching his son continue competing helped motivate Woods during his rehabilitation, and the pair returned to the PNC Championship together later that year.

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“The last couple of years have been magical, and to be able to do it again, we’re looking forward to it,” Woods told ESPN ahead of their 2022 appearance.

The Woods family returned to the PNC Championship together in 2024, with Charlie playing alongside his father and Sam serving as Woods’ caddie.

The tournament also produced a career milestone for Charlie when he recorded his first hole-in-one.

Charlie has since taken another major step toward potentially continuing the family’s golf legacy.

In February 2026, the 17-year-old announced that he committed to play college golf at Florida State University following his high school graduation.

“Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!” Charlie wrote on Instagram on Feb. 10.