Scottie Scheffler Makes Personal Admission on Parents Before Father’s Day at US Open

Scottie Scheffler is just one trophy away from becoming the seventh player to complete the modern career grand slam at the U.S. Open.

Starting from a humble background in the New Jersey area and reaching this stage before even stepping into his thirties is a feat that Scheffler claims would not have been possible without his parents.

“I can only imagine what it’s like having four kids and driving 22 hours across the country to go play in a golf tournament,” Scheffler said. “That’s a pretty big sacrifice.”

“They made a lot for me growing up to kind of give me the opportunity to become a professional golfer,” he added.

Scheffler’s dad, Scott, worked as a carpenter, staying at home to take care of him and his early development.

In New Jersey, he would take Scheffler to a nearby golf course in the evening and hold a flashlight for him to help him practice in the dark.

“Taking care of my family, my game, my body—it’s what keeps me doing what I love, with who I love most.” Scheffler wrote on Instagram. “For the moments golf gives us together.”

Dad Scott Sends Message on Son Scottie Scheffler Before US Open

Scott taught Scheffler to be independent. The young boy used to carry his own bag, set up his own practice area and operate independently without relying on a parent.

“He was committed to anything he did. It was school, it was sports,” Scott revealed. “To get to the level he is now, it’s been astonishing to watch. I cherish my time with him now.”

Scheffler’s mother, Diane, never asked what he shot. She focused on raising a good person.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a home with two parents that loved all of us very dearly, and my mom was the one who was working and supporting our family financially,” Scheffler said to PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler Recently Also Became the Father of Two

This coming Sunday, June 21, Scheffler will be celebrating his birthday as well as his first Father’s Day after becoming a dad to two sons.

His second Remy was born in March this year, just before the Masters. Ever since then, things have become busy at the Scheffler household.

“When you add a second child to the mix, I think that’s a whole different ballgame in terms of home life,” Scheffler said. “I can’t spend as much time at the golf course as I did.”

Though his wife, Meredith, does more of the heavy lifting, Scheffler just loves to spend time with them.

“I love to go home. I love my son more than anything in this world,” Scheffler revealed after the birth of his first son, Bennett, during Netflix’s Full Swing.