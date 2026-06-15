Scottie Scheffler’s Personal Admission Surfaces Ahead of US Open

The World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be trying to complete his Grand Slam at Shinnecock Hills this week.

Coincidentally, his 30th birthday falls on Sunday, the final round of the U.S. Open. If he wins, what a way it would be to celebrate stepping into his 30s.

Ofcourse his wife, Meredith, along with their two sons will be cheering for the man. She has been there for the 29-year-old for the entirety of his journey.

But Scheffler isn’t thinking about the future heading into the week. He is known to live in the present.

“I’m always searching to be more present where I am,” he said previously.

Even Rory McIlroy agrees.

“He operates in the present so well and that’s one of his super strengths,” the two-time Masters winner said.

Scheffler does not wear his superstar persona all the time. He enjoys the simple things in life with his family.

Last October, Scheffler traveled to Jacksonville with his family to celebrate his sister Molly’s engagement. The evening was simple and unshowy, with dinner by the beach and a stop at Pete’s Bar.

The establishment is the oldest legally licensed bar and draws large crowds. As the night went on, the footfall increased and more people began recognizing him.

But Scheffler did not retreat to a private estate. Instead, he stayed in the moment with his family forming a wall around him to shield him from autograph seekers.

Scottie Scheffler Believes Holding On to the Bigger Achievements in Life

Scheffler prioritizes his family over everything. He even misses golf practice sometimes to help at home after the birth of his second son, Remy, in March.

“When you add a second child to the mix, I think that’s a whole different ballgame in terms of home life,” Scheffler said. “I can’t spend as much time at the golf course as I did.”

Last year at the Open Championship, he spoke about how quickly the feeling of winning fades.

“Sometimes the feeling only lasts about two minutes, the feeling of winning only lasts a few seconds,” Scheffler said. “It’s pretty exciting and fun, but it just doesn’t last that long.”

For him, the ultimate win is the people who stay beside him.

“I talk about family being my priority. If my golf ever started affecting my home life, that’s going to be the last day I play,” Scheffler said.

“I love to go home. I love my son more than anything in this world.”

Scottie Scheffler Treats Wins and Losses As A Smaller Part of His Life

Scheffler hates losing. He was frustrated for a long time after the Masters because of the back-to-back second-place finishes. He was not able to turn his good game into trophies.

“I don’t like losing,” Scheffler has previously said. “It sucks. I hate it, I really do.”

But that does not mean he dwells on it too much.

After losing in the playoffs at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, he went straight to his sister-in-law’s wedding and made it a family night rather than thinking about the loss. He is able to move on.

Scheffler has not looked that good recently. He is missing that elite form. But for the Grand Slam, he needs to shake off these past few weeks and just play a good round of golf while living in the present.