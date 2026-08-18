Scottie Scheffler Announces Personal News Ahead of BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler ended his dry streak in Memphis on Sunday. The four-time major winner lifted his second trophy of the season with an eight-shot lead over the rest of the field.

It was pure, vintage Scheffler. He has struggled for most of the season on the greens. He got close to a trophy five times this year and each time, he made mistakes with his putting.

Golf fans assumed that after the birth of his second baby, Remy, things might have become busy at the household.

“So far this year, when you add a second child to the mix, I think that’s a whole different ballgame in terms of home life,” Scheffler admitted back in May. “I can’t spend as much time at the golf course as I did.”

That might have affected his practice time and his performance. Now, ahead of the BMW Championship, Scheffler revealed that he is trying to balance his daily schedule.

“I’m trying to work on getting the most out of each day, just be where my feet are,” Scheffler said. “I don’t want to be at the golf course thinking about anything else other than my practice.”

The 30-year-old is trying to divide his time between the golf course and home.

“I don’t want to be at home wishing I could have done more practice. I want to be at home with my kids, with my wife,” he added.

Remy was born on March 27. It must have been very difficult for Meredith to manage both him and Bennett alone.

Now, the newborn is quite grown up which means a little relaxation on Scheffler’s dad duties and more time for practice.

On top of that, he also made an equipment change.

Scottie Scheffler Switched to a New Driver

Scheffler added a new Qi4D driver. Prior to the first playoff event, he was using a Qi10D, which had been a lock in his bag for nearly three seasons.

He switched to the new TaylorMade Qi4D (8 degrees, with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft).

“From the beginning, Scottie told us that Qi4D has been faster and it holds the spin better than his previous driver,” TaylorMade Tour Rep Adrian Rietveld said. “Since then, we have worked relentlessly based off his feedback to give him a driver that perfects every performance variable that is unique to him. To his core, Scottie is a shot maker and the look and speed of the driver he won with today enabled him to be exactly that off the tee.”

That, along with his putter and irons, helped him dominate the field in Memphis. Now, he heads to St. Louis for the second stage.

Scottie Scheffler Closing in on Tiger Woods’ Record

Scheffler’s $3.6 million winner’s check pushed his official PGA Tour career earnings to $119,964,411. It vaults him past Rory McIlroy into sole possession of second place on the Tour’s all-time money list.

It also leaves him just $1,034,755 behind Tiger Woods, who has topped that list since September 2000 with $120,999,166 in career earnings.

At Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, a finish of ninth or better will earn him enough prize money to pass Woods outright.

The comparison comes with a caveat. Woods built his total over nearly three decades in an era of far smaller purses. His record-setting 2000 season earned him $9.19 million, worth roughly $17.8 million in today’s dollars.

Purses have exploded across the sport in recent years. Adjusted for inflation, Scheffler still trails Woods by tens of millions of dollars.