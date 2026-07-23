Scottie Scheffler Announces Personal News at 3M Open Weeks Before PGA Tour Playoffs

Scottie Scheffler headlines the 3M Open field which lacks a bit of star power. Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and even The Open Championship winner Ryan Fox are among the notable golfers skipping the event.

Ahead of the 3M Open, Scheffler hinted that he plans to skip the next two PGA Tour tournaments. It appears that the 3M Open will be Scheffler’s last tournament before the FedExCup Playoffs begin at the St. Jude Championship in Memphis on August 13, 2026.

Scheffler noted that his decision to play in the 3M Open was tied to not wanting to take three weeks off before the playoffs start.

“Well, I think having the three weeks here before the playoffs, for me, was a big part of it (decision to play 3M Open),” Scheffler explained in a July 22, press conference. “I didn’t really want to have three weeks off before the playoffs.

“And like I said, this was a tournament that I’d heard a lot of good things about. And so far, everything seems true. The people here have been tremendous. The fans have been really, really nice to me so far. And the tournament seems to do a really good job just taking care of everybody.”

Let’s dive into the latest PGA Tour news.

Scottie Scheffler Plans to Skip the Next 2 PGA Tour Events Ahead of the Playoffs

Based on Scheffler’s comments, fans can expect the golfer to skip the Rocket Classic and Wyndham Championship over the next two weeks. Star golfers’ schedules have been a major talking point in recent months with Rory McIlroy among the top athletes being more selective in playing tournaments.

“We had, like I said, the two weeks in the UK, and three weeks off before the playoffs (which) didn’t seem like the most ideal way to set up my schedule,” Scheffler noted. “And this was a tournament that I’ve heard a lot of good things about.

“And so far, everything seems pretty true, which is nice. And so I’m excited to get the week started and, yeah, play some golf.”

3M Open Odds: Scottie Scheffler Is a Heavy Favorite to Win This Week’s PGA Tournament

Scheffler heads into the 3M Open as a heavy favorite to win the tournament. The star sits as a +265 favorite to win the PGA event, while Kurt Kitayama is a distant second at +2300, per DraftKings.

Scheffler finished T4 with a 7-under-par score at The Open, just three strokes behind Fox. Weeks before the playoffs begin, Scheffler is comfortable about his current form.

“I felt like I was doing the right things out there,” Scheffler explained in a July 19, press conference following The Open Championship. “I gave myself a lot of looks again today. It was just — I guess it just wasn’t my week.

“… I competed really well this week. I did a good job of staying patient and hit the ball really nice over the course of four days. Maybe yesterday was the only day I didn’t strike it as well as I would have liked to.”