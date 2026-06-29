Scottie Scheffler Sends Emphatic Message After Travelers Loss To Viktor Hovland

Scottie Scheffler came within inches of another PGA Tour victory Monday morning, but instead walked away with another runner-up finish after Viktor Hovland delivered under pressure at the Travelers Championship.

The two players returned to TPC River Highlands to complete a sudden-death playoff after darkness suspended play Sunday evening. Scheffler appeared to have the advantage after sticking his approach on the par-4 18th to just a few feet, but Hovland answered by draining a birdie putt from outside seven feet.

Needing to match him, Scheffler’s birdie attempt caught the left edge of the cup and spun out, handing Hovland his first PGA Tour victory since March 2025.

Despite the heartbreaking finish, the world No. 1 made it clear afterward that he isn’t dwelling on the result.

Scottie Scheffler Stays Positive Despite Playoff Heartbreak

Scheffler admitted the missed putt was difficult to accept but refused to let one shot overshadow what he believes was an encouraging week.

“Maybe I hit it a little firmer than I intended to,” Scheffler said after the playoff. “It looked like it got pretty far by the hole and I was playing it outside the hole, so I hit it down my line, just maybe the speed was a touch off.”

The disappointment was understandable considering Scheffler had made an eight-foot par putt on the 72nd hole Sunday night to force the playoff in near darkness.

Instead of focusing on the missed opportunity, though, Scheffler pointed to the positives.

“It’s been two really, really long weeks,” Scheffler said. “Being in contention both weeks. Any time after a major championship, especially a U.S. Open, I think you’re going to be pretty worn out. But I felt like I did some really nice things this week, which I’ll use that momentum going into the rest of the season.”

The Travelers marked Scheffler’s fourth runner-up finish of the season. Since winning The American Express in January, he has consistently placed himself in contention, but each time another elite player has produced just enough to deny him another trophy.

Scheffler Believes His Game Is Trending In Right Direction

While the missed putt will undoubtedly sting, Scheffler sounded confident that bigger results are still ahead.

“Ballstriking is definitely in a good spot,” Scheffler said. “That was some of the best I hit it all season.”

He also praised Hovland for earning the victory after months of grinding to regain his best form.

“I’ve been playing golf with Viktor for a long time,” Scheffler said. “He’s a guy that has a lot of talent and works really hard. Those are the types of guys you like to see have success.”

Scheffler even recalled seeing Hovland practicing alone on the driving range at Shinnecock Hills after missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

“If he’s not having success, it’s not because he’s not putting in the work,” Scheffler said. “When you see a guy like that who practices as hard as he does and works as hard as he does, you’re always glad to see those people have success.”

Although another close call extended Scheffler’s winless stretch on the PGA Tour since January, his reaction suggested frustration has not replaced confidence. With The Open Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs still ahead, the four-time major champion believes his game is exactly where it needs to be despite one painful miss.