Scottie Scheffler’s Honest Admission Before U.S. Open Reveals Major Disadvantage

The 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club is expected to be one of the toughest tests players will face all season.

With strong winds, firm conditions and punishing rough forecast throughout the week, many have compared the setup more to an Open Championship than a traditional U.S. Open. That has naturally led to questions about whether players from the United Kingdom could hold an advantage over their American counterparts.

When world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was asked about that possibility ahead of the championship, he acknowledged there could be some truth to it. He also explained why he may not have the same level of experience as some of his European rivals.

Scottie Scheffler Admits Links Experience Could Matter

The discussion comes after British golfers captured the first two majors of the season. Rory McIlroy won the Masters before Aaron Rai claimed the PGA Championship.

Scheffler initially expressed surprise when informed it was the first time in history that British players had won the first two men’s majors of the year.

“That’s a bit surprising with the amount of talent that’s come out of the UK,” Scheffler said.

The four-time major champion went on to praise the growing depth of talent around the world, noting that elite golfers are now emerging from every corner of the globe thanks to improved coaching, technology and development pathways.

However, when asked specifically whether British players might enjoy an advantage at Shinnecock Hills, Scheffler admitted he isn’t entirely sure because of his own limited experience playing links-style golf.

“It’s a tough question for me to answer,” Scheffler said. “I don’t have a ton of experience playing golf in the UK outside of The Open and the Scottish Open.”

He added that players who grew up on coastal courses may indeed have an edge.

“If you grew up on a links course out towards the coast, yeah, I think there would be some value there.”

For Scheffler, that admission highlights a potential disadvantage. Unlike many British players who spent their formative years battling coastal winds and firm turf, the American star has had relatively few opportunities to develop those instincts.

Why Shinnecock Could Favor Players Comfortable in the Wind

Scheffler explained that the unique conditions at Shinnecock Hills are unlike many venues seen on the PGA Tour.

“You know, the temperatures are a little bit cooler here than they are, and that wind is coming off the water, which makes it a bit heavier,” he said.

The Texan noted that not every golfer from the UK automatically benefits, particularly those who grew up inland. But he acknowledged that familiarity with heavy winds and links-style golf could prove valuable throughout the week.

Despite that, Scheffler believes the course will ultimately reward execution more than nationality.

“I think the great thing about this course, specifically from what I’ve noticed, is if you’re executing and you’re hitting the ball in the right spots, you can play this golf course,” he said.

“I think the minute you start hitting the ball offline, you are like, man, how do I even finish this hole.”

One player who certainly isn’t intimidated by the forecast is Matt Fitzpatrick.

The former U.S. Open champion has thrived in difficult conditions throughout his career and said he prefers demanding setups over low-scoring shootouts.

“I don’t particularly like playing birdie-fests,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick, who defeated Scheffler in a playoff at the RBC Heritage earlier this season, believes windy and firm conditions place a greater emphasis on shot-making, patience and course management.

Those qualities could be critical this week as players attempt to conquer one of golf’s most demanding venues. And while Scheffler remains the betting favorite entering the championship, even the world’s top-ranked player acknowledges that Shinnecock Hills may reward a specific skill set that some of his overseas competitors know a little better.