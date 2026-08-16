Scottie Scheffler Threatens Tiger Woods’ Long-Standing PGA Tour Record With $3.6 Million at Stake

The world’s number 2 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, will have a chance to move even closer to Tiger Woods’ long-standing PGA Tour career earnings record when he takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Scheffler followed his record-tying second round at TPC Southwind with a 2-under performance Saturday, moving to 13-under for the tournament. Sam Burns and Sungjae Im are his closest challengers at 11-under.

There is also plenty of money at stake Sunday. The FedEx St. Jude Championship carries a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million going to the winner.

A victory would put Scheffler even closer to Woods at the top of the PGA Tour’s all-time career earnings list.

Scottie Scheffler Moves Closer to Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour Earnings Record

Woods entered 2026 as the PGA Tour’s career earnings leader with approximately $120.99 million.

Scheffler began the year well behind that total at $99.45 million, but another successful season has dramatically closed the gap. As of August 10, Scheffler had approximately $116.4 million in official career earnings, putting him essentially even with Rory McIlroy and less than $5 million behind Woods.

That means Sunday’s $3.6 million winner’s check could make the career earnings race considerably tighter.

Scheffler has already collected another major payday this season. He finished atop the PGA Tour’s regular-season money standings for the fourth time in five years, earning a $10 million bonus.

However, that money is considered unofficial and does not count toward his PGA Tour career earnings total.

More money will be available throughout the FedExCup Playoffs. The first two playoff events each carry $20 million purses, while the Tour Championship features a $40 million purse and $10 million first-place prize.

Scheffler Takes Two-Shot Lead Into FedEx St. Jude Final Round

Scheffler put himself in control of the FedEx St. Jude Championship with one of his best rounds of the season Friday.

The world’s No. 1 golfer tied the TPC Southwind course record with a 9-under 61. Scheffler recorded 11 birdies, including five consecutive birdies to begin his round and six over his first seven holes.

He entered the round six shots behind Im but quickly erased that deficit and established himself atop the leaderboard.

Scheffler couldn’t duplicate the 61 on Saturday, but his 2-under round was enough to maintain the outright lead at 13-under.

Burns made the biggest move behind him. He recorded eight birdies on his way to an 8-under 62, moving into a tie for second at 11-under.

Im also reached 11-under after shooting a 3-under 67.

Tommy Fleetwood and Jake Knapp are tied for fourth at 8-under, five shots behind Scheffler. Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Alex Noren and Brian Harman are tied for sixth at 7-under.

How to watch St. Jude Championship

The 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be broadcast on ESPN, with streaming available on the ESPN App and Disney+. CBS will broadcast the third and fourth round with streaming on Paramount+.