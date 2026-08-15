Scottie Scheffler Ties Course Record, Takes Lead at FedEx St. Jude

While Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude saw a packed leaderboard, Round 2 came with a different, although not entirely surprising, turn of events.

In an impressive display, Scottie Scheffler took the solo lead. In doing so, he also tied the course record at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Despite the changes, there is still plenty of golf to be played, but here’s what went down at Round 2 of the FedEx St. Jude.

Scottie Takes the Lead

Scheffler entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship as the World No. 1 and FedExCup points leader. Something he was able to achieve despite having just one victory on the PGA Tour this season. That win came back in January at the American Express, where he earned his 20th career PGA Tour title.

On Friday, however, Scheffler looked ready to take home another victory. The 30-year-old opened his second round with five back-to-back birdies, jumping up the leaderboard. He went on to card 11 total birdies throughout the round, finishing with a 9-under 61. His score tied the course record at TPC Southwind and put Scheffler at 11 under for the tournament. In the process he found himself the solo leader heading into moving day.

Scheffler’s performances are always impressive, but even more so given the toughness of the FedEx St. Jude field. He was paired with World No. 2, Rory McIlroy, but the two shared very different rounds at TPC Southwind.

McIlroy opened the tournament with an unfortunate 4-over 74. He followed that with an even 70. Combined, his performance put him at four over par and tied for 60th heading into the weekend.

McIlroy’s decision to play in Memphis came as somewhat of a surprise given he has skipped this event in the past. His previous absences drew criticism from PGA Tour officials, and this year he decided to play. In an interview, he noted that it was “important to be here”. McIlroy entered the playoffs at No. 12 in the FedExCup standings, meaning he didn’t necessarily have to be in Tennessee to secure his spot at the next event, the BMW Championship.

Scheffler’s 2026 Season

Although Scheffler has faced some questions of concern for not matching his previous performances, his 2026 season is still impressive on every level. He currently owns one win, five runner-up finishes, and 11 top-five finishes on the PGA Tour this season. His T2’s were at The Masters, RBC Heritage, Cadillac Championship, Travelers Championship, and 3M Open. He has also held tightly to the top spot in the FedExCup Standings as well as World No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Scheffler’s entire golf history is even more incredible. His victory at The American Express, saw him become the first player since Rory McIlroy in 2021 to reach 20 PGA Tour victories. He accomplished the feat before turning 30, joining Tiger Woods as the only players since 1970 to reach that milestone at such a young age.

Now, with a three-stroke advantage and two more rounds to play, Scheffler has positioned himself for a 21st victory, and the perfect start to the FedExCup playoffs.