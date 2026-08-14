FedEx St. Jude: Jordan Spieth Among Leaders as Round 2 Tee Times Are Set

Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude came to an exciting end on Thursday August 13. Some of the biggest names in golf made their presence on the field known by securing a spot at the top of leaderboard.

As the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs gets started, there is plenty at stake as golfers fight for their place in the postseason by making top 50 in the standings or better. With multiple fan-favorite competitors near the top, the FedEx St. Jude is off to a solid start at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Here’s who is leading the way after Round 1, and the complete list of Round 2 tee times to keep up on all the action.

Big Names Top the Leaderboard at FedEx St. Jude

One of the biggest names at the top of the leaderboard is fan-favorite Jordan Spieth. He found himself T1 at the end of the first round after firing a 5-under 65 to start the tournament. He shares the lead with recent Rocket Classic winner, Michael Thorbjornsen, as well as two-time PGA Tour winner Kurt Kitayama, and one-time PGA Tour winners Jake Knapp and Michael Kim.

Just one shot back is last years FedExCup Playoff champion Tommy Fleetwood, as well as Gary Woodland, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Chris Gotterup, Bud Cauley, and Adam Scott, highlighting just how intense the competition is about to be.

With only the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings earning a spot at the FedEx St. Jude, even making it to Memphis was an accomplishment for many players. Now, with the season winding down, every shot matters even more than it did before. With so many proven names already near the top of the leaderboard, the FedEx St. Jude is set to be a great start to the FedExCup Playoffs.

Round 2 Tee Times

All Round 2 Tee Times are in ET.

8:10 a.m. – Harry Hall, Corey Conners

8:20 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Max Homa

8:30 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

8:40 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Keith Mitchell

8:50 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

9:00 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Jake Knapp

9:10 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Min Woo Lee

9:20 a.m. – Michael Brennan, Justin Rose

9:30 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:45 a.m. – Alex Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun

9:55 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Jacob Bridgeman

10:05 a.m. – Bud Cauley, Aaron Rai

10:15 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Adam Scott

10:25 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

10:35 a.m. – Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa

10:45 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Michael Kim

10:55 a.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Patrick Rodgers

11:05 a.m. – Jackson Koivun

11:20 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Pierceson Coody

11:30 a.m. – Harris English, Maverick McNealy

11:40 a.m. – Alex Noren, Eric Cole

11:50 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Ryo Hisatsune

Noon – Michael Thorbjornsen, Sepp Straka

12:10 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth

12:20 p.m. – Tom Kim, Ludvig Åberg

12:30 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler

12:40 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Alex Smalley

12:55 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre

1:05 p.m. – Kristoffer Reitan, Ryan Gerard

1:15 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Nicolai Højgaard

1:25 p.m. – Russell Henley, Rickie Fowler

1:35 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim

1:45 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

1:55 p.m. – Brian Harman, Jordan Smith

2:05 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Matti Schmid

With the first round in the books, plenty of star power players are capable of making a run at the FedEx St. Jude title. Spieth, Thorbjornsen, Kitayama, Knapp, and Kim will try to protect their position throughout the weekend, while stars like Fleetwood, Scheffler, and Hovland will try to make their move. With three rounds still left to play, there is plenty of golf heading toward Sunday’s final round.