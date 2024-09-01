Scottie Scheffler’s Wife Meredith & Son Bennett Headline Epic Year

It has been quite a year for Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith Scheffler. The couple welcomed their first child to the world earlier this year, announcing the big news of their son Bennett’s birth on May 13, 2024.

“Welcome to the world little one,” Scottie noted in a May 13 message on Instagram. “Your mom & dad love you so much.”

Scottie has an opportunity to add another trophy to what has already been an incredible year for the star. The golfer heads into the final round of the Tour Championship with a five-stroke lead on the field to leave East Lake as this season’s PGA Tour champion. Scottie has been open about the reality that becoming a father tops any golf achievement.

“I think it’s just wild watching Meredith go through that,” Scheffler said in May, per PGATour.com. “It’s just nuts. I don’t really know how to describe it, watching the little dude come out of Meredith, and we waited, and it was a surprise for us whether it was going to be a boy or girl, so being able to tell my wife that it was a boy, yeah, it was a wild ride.

“Extremely proud of Meredith after watching her go through that. It’s nuts. I’m glad it was her going through it and not me because I don’t know if I could have done it. It was pretty nuts. Extremely proud of her, and the look on her face right after birth, she was just glowing, so proud of herself and so excited to have our little boy. We’re very fortunate to be in this position with a healthy mom and a healthy baby.”

Scottie Scheffler Was Joined in Paris by His Wife Meredith & Son Bennett During the 2024 Olympics

Meredith and the couple’s son joined Scottie in Paris as the golfer competed in the 2024 Olympics. Scottie and the family headed back to the States with a new gold medal. The star posted photos of himself, Meredith and Bennett checking out the sights in France.

“Made it to Paris & Bennett loved the Louvre 😂 #parisolympics,” Scottie noted in a July 28 Instagram post.

Scottie & Meredith Scheffler Call Dallas-Fort Worth Home

Scottie and Meredith are high school sweethearts. When Scottie is not traveling the country competing in PGA Tour tournaments, the couple calls Dallas home.

“When we moved to Dallas, it was pretty uncomfortable for my parents,” Scheffler explained to Golf Digest during a February 2022 interview. “Basically uprooted their whole lives, everything they knew to come here where they didn’t really know anybody besides my mom’s boss.

“… Dallas became home pretty quickly for us as kids, and I couldn’t really imagine living anywhere else. All her family pretty much lives here. All my family pretty much lives here. So, Dallas is home for us.”

Heading into the 2024 Masters, Scottie made headlines for his plan to leave the major if Meredith went into labor with their first child. Instead, Scottie was able to win another green jacket, and Meredith gave birth to the couple’s first baby weeks later. Now, Scottie is hoping to add a Tour Championship to what has already been an incredible 2024.