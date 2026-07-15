Scottie Scheffler Makes Personal Revelation Involving Wife Meredith & Family at Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler is bad at reflecting moments, something his wife Meredith does better.

“I should sit and enjoy things more, but that’s just not my nature,” Scheffler confessed. “My wife is better at that than me. I’m not good at that.”

But it is during these moments, like coming back as a defending champion to The Open and returning the trophy, that the World No. 1 gets a chance to look back.

“I think sometimes when you show up to an event and you’re the defending champ, you’re forced to reflect a little bit,” he added.

Why? Because there are pictures of him and his family celebrating.

“There are pictures of you holding the trophy,” Scheffler said. “There are pictures of my family and me celebrating, Ted celebrating and everything. You’re forced to reflect a little bit.”

Scheffler is coming off a missed cut at the Scottish Open. His present form is nothing like his 2025 version. Yet, to him, not winning at the Travelers Championship, coming so close, was more painful.

“I don’t think it hurts as much as coming close to winning and finishing second,” he said. “I felt like coming in second at Travelers hurt more than missing the cut.”

Scottie Scheffler’s Wife Meredith Has Been His Rock

Scheffler met Meredith back in high school. They started dating during their senior year and have not looked back since. Now, with two kids, things feel surreal to the 30-year-old.

“It’s just amazing to see how far our lives have come, and now we have two little ones… It’s a bit surreal,” Scheffler revealed to People. “When you date in high school, you never really know how things are going to work out.”

To live this life and keep competing, both he and Meredith have to sacrifice a lot.

“It takes a lot of work for me to be able to do this for a living, and it’s a lot of sacrifice for Meredith,” Scheffler revealed.

Scheffler has expressed interest in international events, but only if that doesn’t affect his family life. Meredith loves New Zealand, which is why he is considering playing there.

“Immediately when the season ends, the first thing I want to do is just spend the time at home,” he said.

“I’m at a time in my life where I have a young family at home and young kids,” Scheffler expressed during the Scottish Open. “The fall is a special time for our family. It’s where we can really be together and I get to spend a lot of time with my kids.”

Scottie Scheffler Wants to Spend More Time With His Kids

Scheffler this year became a dad to his second son, Remy. Now with two kids at home, Bennett, who turned two and the newborn, the 30-year-old loves time at home.

“Bennett is hilarious. He’s just your typical little boy,” he said. “He loves cars and trucks and dirt. He loves golf, he loves sports, and I look forward to just being able to be there and experience those things with him.”

Scheffler helps Meredith take care of Remy whenever he is at home.

“Just getting a little smile and helping him fall asleep,” he revealed. “When they’re that age and they fall asleep on you, it’s the greatest.”