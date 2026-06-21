Scottie Scheffler’s Personal Confession on Wife Meredith After Dangerous Accident

Scottie Scheffler once suffered a dangerous kitchen accident that could have left permanent damage to his hand.

While celebrating Christmas with his family at a rental house in 2024, Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, decided to make homemade ravioli from scratch.

Because they were in a rental, they didn’t have the proper tools, like a cookie cutter or pasta stamp, to cut the rolled-out dough.

Improvising, Scheffler used a wine glass, pressing it into the dough to section out the ravioli squares. And that’s when the mishap happened.

Under his hand’s pressure, the glass broke and the stem punctured the palm of Scheffler’s right hand.

A friend, who is a surgeon, was present and helped stop the bleeding within about 15 minutes. However, Scheffler quickly realized the injury affected his hand’s mobility.

Small glass fragments got embedded deep in his palm. He was forced to undergo surgery shortly after the incident to have the shards completely removed.

The accident caused him to miss the opening of the 2025 PGA Tour season, which went on to become his most successful season.

If the injury had damaged his nerves, the story might have been entirely different last year.

Scottie Scheffler’s Candid Confession After Rory McIlroy’s Comments

Scheffler criticized the accident as his own stupidity.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” he said. “It’s one of those deals where immediately after it happened I was mad at myself because I was like, gosh, that’s so stupid.”

McIlroy made a hilarious observation after learning about the incident.

“I think he made enough money to hire a chef,” Rory McIlroy joked earlier on Tuesday. “It’s like, ‘Why are you cooking for yourself?’”

Well, it was Christmas. But Scheffler said that he already had a chef.

“Her name is Meredith, she’s pretty cute,” he expressed.

Scheffler’s statement is only proof of how very loving their relationship is. The couple who started dating in their senior year of high school are now parents to two sons.

Scottie Scheffler’s Wife Meredith Sacrifices a Lot

Scheffler admitted how surreal it feels to have Meredith by his side, even after being together for such a long time.

“It’s just amazing to see how far our lives have come, and now we have two little ones. It’s a bit surreal,” Scheffler expressed. “When you date in high school, you never really know how things are going to work out.”

After the birth of Remy, Scheffler’s second son, Meredith has managed most of the duties at home involving the two toddlers, the other being Scheffler’s two-year-old, Bennett.

“It takes a lot of work for me to be able to do this for a living and it’s a lot of sacrifice for [Meredith]. To be able to celebrate those moments for both of us is really cool,” he says.

Scheffler is now chasing a Grand Slam at Shinnecock Hills, behind the lead of Wyndham Clark.